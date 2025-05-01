Diabetes definitions Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Diabetes Mellitus
Chronic condition marked by high blood glucose due to insufficient insulin or ineffective insulin use.Insulin
Hormone from the pancreas that lowers blood glucose after meals by enabling cells to absorb glucose.Pancreas
Organ responsible for producing insulin and regulating blood glucose levels.Hyperglycemia
State where blood glucose levels are excessively high, posing risks like blindness and kidney failure.Type 1 Diabetes
Autoimmune disorder where immune cells destroy pancreatic beta cells, leading to little or no insulin production.Type 2 Diabetes
Condition where body cells become resistant to insulin, often developing gradually and linked to lifestyle factors.Beta Cells
Cells in the pancreas that produce insulin and are targeted in type 1 diabetes.Insulin Resistance
Reduced cellular response to insulin, causing glucose to remain in the bloodstream.Autoimmune Disorder
Condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, such as beta cells in type 1 diabetes.Blood Glucose
Concentration of sugar in the bloodstream, regulated by insulin and affected in diabetes.Insulin Therapy
Treatment involving external insulin administration, essential for managing type 1 diabetes.Glucose Transporters
Proteins in cell membranes that enable glucose entry into cells in response to insulin.Remission
State where blood glucose returns to normal without medication, possible in type 2 diabetes with lifestyle changes.Chronic Disease
Long-term health condition, often lasting years or a lifetime, such as diabetes mellitus.Complications
Serious health issues like blindness, kidney failure, or limb amputation resulting from poorly managed diabetes.