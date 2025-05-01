Diabetes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diabetes Mellitus Chronic condition marked by high blood glucose due to insufficient insulin or ineffective insulin use.

Insulin Hormone from the pancreas that lowers blood glucose after meals by enabling cells to absorb glucose.

Pancreas Organ responsible for producing insulin and regulating blood glucose levels.

Hyperglycemia State where blood glucose levels are excessively high, posing risks like blindness and kidney failure.

Type 1 Diabetes Autoimmune disorder where immune cells destroy pancreatic beta cells, leading to little or no insulin production.

Type 2 Diabetes Condition where body cells become resistant to insulin, often developing gradually and linked to lifestyle factors.