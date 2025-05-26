Diabetes mellitus, commonly referred to as diabetes, is a chronic disease characterized by the body's inability to produce sufficient insulin or effectively utilize it. Insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, plays a crucial role in regulating blood glucose levels, particularly after meals. When insulin production is inadequate or its function is impaired, it can lead to hyperglycemia, a condition marked by excessively high blood glucose levels. This state of hyperglycemia poses significant health risks, including complications such as blindness, kidney failure, limb amputation, and even death if left untreated.

Diabetes is a widespread health issue, affecting over 10% of the global adult population, with more than 35 million individuals in the United States alone diagnosed with the condition. Understanding the dynamics of blood glucose levels is essential; for instance, a graph illustrating the response to a glucose load shows that a healthy individual's blood glucose levels remain relatively stable, while those of a severe diabetic individual rise significantly, indicating hyperglycemia.

There are various types of diabetes, primarily categorized into type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Each type has distinct characteristics and management strategies, which will be explored in further detail in subsequent discussions. Recognizing the implications of diabetes and its management is vital for maintaining health and preventing serious complications.