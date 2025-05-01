Exercise quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main types of exercise that contribute to physical fitness? The three main types are aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.

How is aerobic exercise defined and what are some examples? Aerobic exercise involves continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, such as walking, running, biking, and swimming.

Which component of fitness does aerobic exercise primarily improve? Aerobic exercise primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.

How can you estimate your maximum heart rate for aerobic exercise? Subtract your age from 220 to estimate your maximum heart rate.

What is resistance training and what are some examples? Resistance training involves movements against a force to build muscle and bone strength, such as weight training, pull-ups, and resistance band exercises.

Which aspect of fitness does resistance training mainly impact? Resistance training mainly impacts musculoskeletal fitness and body composition.