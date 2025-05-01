Exercise quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Exercise quiz
  • What are the three main types of exercise that contribute to physical fitness?
    The three main types are aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
  • How is aerobic exercise defined and what are some examples?
    Aerobic exercise involves continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, such as walking, running, biking, and swimming.
  • Which component of fitness does aerobic exercise primarily improve?
    Aerobic exercise primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.
  • How can you estimate your maximum heart rate for aerobic exercise?
    Subtract your age from 220 to estimate your maximum heart rate.
  • What is resistance training and what are some examples?
    Resistance training involves movements against a force to build muscle and bone strength, such as weight training, pull-ups, and resistance band exercises.
  • Which aspect of fitness does resistance training mainly impact?
    Resistance training mainly impacts musculoskeletal fitness and body composition.
  • What is the purpose of stretching in an exercise program?
    Stretching lengthens muscles or tendons to improve flexibility, which is essential for overall fitness and daily activities.
  • List two major health benefits of regular exercise.
    Regular exercise reduces the risk of diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes, and strengthens muscles, bones, and joints.
  • What are the Physical Activity Guidelines (PAG) for weekly aerobic activity?
    The PAG recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.
  • How often should muscle-strengthening activities be performed according to the PAG?
    Muscle-strengthening activities should be done at least two times per week, targeting major muscle groups.
  • Why is it important to gradually increase exercise intensity, frequency, and duration?
    Gradually increasing these factors, known as progressive overload, helps improve fitness and prevents injury.
  • What does the FIT principle stand for in exercise program design?
    FIT stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type of exercise.
  • Why should every exercise session include a warm-up and cooldown?
    A warm-up prepares the body and mind for exercise and reduces injury risk, while a cooldown helps lower heart rate and aids recovery.
  • Is stretching quantitatively recommended in the PAG, and should it be included in a fitness program?
    Stretching is not given specific quantitative recommendations in the PAG, but it should still be included for a well-rounded program.
  • What is the key message for people who find the exercise guidelines challenging to meet?
    Doing some exercise is better than none, and gradually building up activity levels is beneficial for health.