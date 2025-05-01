Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Exercise quiz Flashcards
Back
Exercise quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the three main types of exercise that contribute to physical fitness?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What are the three main types of exercise that contribute to physical fitness?
The three main types are aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
Related flashcards
Recommended videos
Guided course
02:17
3 Types of Exercises
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Guided course
02:37
Many Benefits of Exercise
Bruce Bryan
3
views
Guided course
01:39
Example 1
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Terms in this set (15)
Hide definitions
What are the three main types of exercise that contribute to physical fitness?
The three main types are aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
How is aerobic exercise defined and what are some examples?
Aerobic exercise involves continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, such as walking, running, biking, and swimming.
Which component of fitness does aerobic exercise primarily improve?
Aerobic exercise primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.
How can you estimate your maximum heart rate for aerobic exercise?
Subtract your age from 220 to estimate your maximum heart rate.
What is resistance training and what are some examples?
Resistance training involves movements against a force to build muscle and bone strength, such as weight training, pull-ups, and resistance band exercises.
Which aspect of fitness does resistance training mainly impact?
Resistance training mainly impacts musculoskeletal fitness and body composition.
What is the purpose of stretching in an exercise program?
Stretching lengthens muscles or tendons to improve flexibility, which is essential for overall fitness and daily activities.
List two major health benefits of regular exercise.
Regular exercise reduces the risk of diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes, and strengthens muscles, bones, and joints.
What are the Physical Activity Guidelines (PAG) for weekly aerobic activity?
The PAG recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.
How often should muscle-strengthening activities be performed according to the PAG?
Muscle-strengthening activities should be done at least two times per week, targeting major muscle groups.
Why is it important to gradually increase exercise intensity, frequency, and duration?
Gradually increasing these factors, known as progressive overload, helps improve fitness and prevents injury.
What does the FIT principle stand for in exercise program design?
FIT stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type of exercise.
Why should every exercise session include a warm-up and cooldown?
A warm-up prepares the body and mind for exercise and reduces injury risk, while a cooldown helps lower heart rate and aids recovery.
Is stretching quantitatively recommended in the PAG, and should it be included in a fitness program?
Stretching is not given specific quantitative recommendations in the PAG, but it should still be included for a well-rounded program.
What is the key message for people who find the exercise guidelines challenging to meet?
Doing some exercise is better than none, and gradually building up activity levels is beneficial for health.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.