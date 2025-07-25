- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness56m
Exercise: Videos & Practice Problems
Physical fitness can be achieved through three main types of exercise: aerobic, resistance training, and stretching. Aerobic exercise, such as walking or running, enhances cardiorespiratory endurance and body composition. Resistance training builds muscle strength and bone density, while stretching improves flexibility, essential for overall fitness. Regular exercise reduces the risk of diseases like obesity and diabetes, and the Physical Activity Guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly, along with muscle-strengthening sessions. Remember, progressive overload is key to continuous improvement in fitness.
3 Types of Exercises
Grace has been going to the gym to stretch and participate in weight training for 6 months but does not do any other exercises. Which component of physical fitness might she be lacking in, and why?
Body composition, because it's impossible to improve body composition with weigh training alone.
Muscle strength, because 6 months is not long enough to significantly increase strength.
Flexibility because stretching once a day is not enough to improve flexibility.
Cardiorespiratory endurance, because she's not doing any aerobic exercise (cardio).
Many Benefits of Exercise
Example 1
Austin goes for 2-hour bike ride twice a week and does one strength workout per week using heavy weights. Is he meeting the recommended exercise guidelines? If not, what should he add to his routine?
Yes.
No, he should aim to do at least two muscle-strengthening activities per week.
No, he should aim to vary the type of cardiorespiratory exercise he does.
No, he should aim to incorporate strength training with resistance bands & bodyweight exercises.
Going for walks or running regularly can directly reduce the likelihood of all the following EXCEPT:
Osteoporosis.
Type 2 diabetes.
Tooth decay.
Heart disease.
Designing an Exercise Program
Olivia has been running 3 miles, three times a week at a similar pace for the last 2 months. Which of the following would you suggest to effectively implement the progressive overload principle to her workouts?
Suggest she changes one of her runs to a swim, even though she doesn’t enjoy swimming.
Suggest she switches to 5 runs per week, each 6 miles long.
Suggest she changes her focus to strength training and stop running for now.
Suggest she increases one of her runs to 3.5 miles and change one of them to an interval run.
Rick has been strength training for 2 years and has greatly improved his body composition & muscular strength. However, he struggles to run for more than 2 minutes at a time. What is the best explanation for this?
All the strength training has likely made him too heavy to be able to run for longer.
The strength training has led to excessive strain on his cardiovascular system.
He hasn’t done enough cardiorespiratory training, which would improve lung capacity & endurance.
He must have only trained upper body, leading to an imbalance where his legs aren’t strong enough to run.
Jared has begun an exercise program where he runs 4-6 miles four times per week. Which of the following could be a downside to this program?
It does not allow for progressive overload.
He may struggle with muscle imbalances or weakness if he doesn’t do any supplemental resistance training.
He will not burn enough calories without the addition of strength training.
He needs to include other forms of aerobic activity, such as swimming & cycling.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the three main types of exercise and their benefits?
The three main types of exercise are aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching. Aerobic exercise, such as walking, running, or swimming, improves cardiorespiratory endurance and body composition. It increases heart rate and breathing, enhancing overall cardiovascular health. Resistance training, including weightlifting and bodyweight exercises, builds muscle strength, endurance, and bone density, contributing to musculoskeletal fitness. Stretching improves flexibility by lengthening muscles and tendons, which is essential for daily activities and injury prevention. Incorporating all three types into a fitness routine ensures a well-rounded approach to physical health.
How can regular exercise reduce the risk of diseases?
Regular exercise significantly decreases the risk of diseases such as obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Aerobic activities improve cardiovascular health by enhancing heart and lung function, while resistance training strengthens muscles and bones, reducing injury risk. Exercise also helps regulate blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and supports weight management. Additionally, physical activity boosts immune health and mental well-being, reducing stress and improving sleep quality. Following the Physical Activity Guidelines, which recommend 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening exercises weekly, can maximize these health benefits.
What is the FIT principle in designing an exercise program?
The FIT principle stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type, and it helps design effective exercise programs. Frequency refers to how often you exercise, typically measured in sessions per week. Intensity indicates the difficulty level, categorized as low, moderate, or vigorous. Time refers to the duration of each workout session, while Type specifies the kind of exercise, such as aerobic, resistance training, or stretching. A well-rounded program includes all three types of exercise and incorporates progressive overload to gradually increase frequency, intensity, and duration for continuous improvement without injury.
How can you measure the intensity of aerobic exercise?
The intensity of aerobic exercise can be measured as a percentage of your maximum heart rate. To estimate your maximum heart rate, use the equation: . Moderate-intensity activities elevate your heart rate to 50-70% of the maximum, while vigorous-intensity activities reach 70-85%. For example, if you are 20 years old, your estimated maximum heart rate is . Moderate intensity would range from 100 to 140 beats per minute. Monitoring heart rate ensures you stay within the desired intensity for optimal benefits.
Why is stretching important in a fitness routine?
Stretching is crucial for improving flexibility, which enhances the range of motion in joints and muscles. It helps prevent injuries by reducing muscle stiffness and improving posture. Stretching also supports recovery after workouts by promoting blood flow to muscles and reducing soreness. While the Physical Activity Guidelines do not provide specific recommendations for stretching, incorporating it into your routine ensures balanced physical fitness. Stretching is particularly beneficial for daily activities, such as bending and reaching, and complements aerobic and resistance exercises for overall health.
What are the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans?
The Physical Activity Guidelines (PAG) recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week. Moderate activities elevate heart rate to 50-70% of your maximum, while vigorous activities reach 70-85%. Additionally, the PAG advises two sessions of muscle-strengthening exercises targeting major muscle groups weekly. Stretching is also encouraged, though specific quantitative guidelines are not provided. These recommendations aim to improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. Gradually building up to these goals ensures sustainable progress and reduces the risk of injury.