Stretching is crucial for improving flexibility, which enhances the range of motion in joints and muscles. It helps prevent injuries by reducing muscle stiffness and improving posture. Stretching also supports recovery after workouts by promoting blood flow to muscles and reducing soreness. While the Physical Activity Guidelines do not provide specific recommendations for stretching, incorporating it into your routine ensures balanced physical fitness. Stretching is particularly beneficial for daily activities, such as bending and reaching, and complements aerobic and resistance exercises for overall health.