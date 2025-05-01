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Which types of exercise are considered aerobic, and how do they contribute to physical fitness? Aerobic exercises include activities such as walking, running, biking, and swimming. They involve continuous and rhythmic body movements that increase heart rate and breathing, enhancing cardiorespiratory endurance and improving body composition.

What is the equation used to estimate your maximum heart rate for aerobic exercise? You estimate your maximum heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. This value helps determine appropriate exercise intensity levels.

Which type of exercise is primarily responsible for improving musculoskeletal fitness and body composition? Resistance training is primarily responsible for improving musculoskeletal fitness and body composition. It includes activities like weight training, body weight exercises, and resistance band exercises.

How does stretching contribute to physical fitness and daily life activities? Stretching improves flexibility by deliberately lengthening muscles or tendons. Flexibility is critical for all types of exercise and many daily activities.

What are the recommended weekly guidelines for moderate and vigorous aerobic activity according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans? The guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week. Moderate activity raises your heart rate to 50-70% of maximum, while vigorous activity raises it to 70-85%.

Why is progressive overload important when designing an exercise program? Progressive overload ensures continuous improvement in fitness by gradually increasing frequency, intensity, and duration of workouts. It helps prevent plateaus and reduces the risk of injury.