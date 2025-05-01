Fat-Soluble Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fat-Soluble Vitamins definitions

Fat-Soluble Vitamins definitions
  • Micelle
    Spherical structure formed by lipids in the intestine, enabling absorption of fat-soluble vitamins into enterocytes.
  • Chylomicron
    Lipoprotein particle that transports absorbed fat-soluble vitamins from the intestine through the lymphatic system.
  • Retinoid
    Animal-derived compounds, including retinol, that represent preformed, active forms of vitamin A.
  • Carotenoid
    Plant-derived pigments, such as beta-carotene, that serve as provitamin A and must be converted to active forms in the body.
  • Retinol
    Most usable form of vitamin A in the body, essential for vision and cellular functions.
  • Calcitriol
    Active hormone form of vitamin D, produced after conversion in the liver and kidney, crucial for calcium regulation.
  • Alpha Tocopherol
    Main and most active form of vitamin E in the body, functioning as a powerful antioxidant.
  • Phylloquinone
    Primary form of vitamin K found in plants, especially green leafy vegetables, and major dietary source.
  • Menaquinone
    Form of vitamin K found in animal products and synthesized by gut bacteria, contributing to vitamin K status.
  • Osteocalcin
    Bone protein that binds calcium, a process enabled by vitamin K, supporting bone strength.
  • Antioxidant
    Molecule that protects cell membranes from damage by neutralizing free radicals, a key function of vitamin E.
  • Lacteal
    Lymphatic vessel in the intestinal villi that absorbs chylomicrons containing fat-soluble vitamins.
  • Toxicity
    Harmful condition resulting from excessive accumulation of fat-soluble vitamins due to their storage in tissues.
  • Night Blindness
    Vision impairment in low light, often resulting from vitamin A deficiency.
  • Osteomalacia
    Adult bone disorder characterized by soft, weak bones, commonly linked to vitamin D deficiency.