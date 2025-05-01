Fat-Soluble Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Micelle Spherical structure formed by lipids in the intestine, enabling absorption of fat-soluble vitamins into enterocytes.

Chylomicron Lipoprotein particle that transports absorbed fat-soluble vitamins from the intestine through the lymphatic system.

Retinoid Animal-derived compounds, including retinol, that represent preformed, active forms of vitamin A.

Carotenoid Plant-derived pigments, such as beta-carotene, that serve as provitamin A and must be converted to active forms in the body.

Retinol Most usable form of vitamin A in the body, essential for vision and cellular functions.

Calcitriol Active hormone form of vitamin D, produced after conversion in the liver and kidney, crucial for calcium regulation.