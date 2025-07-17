- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins1h 52m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
Fat-Soluble Vitamins: Videos & Practice Problems
Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K require dietary fat for absorption, forming micelles and chylomicrons. Vitamin A supports vision and immune function, while Vitamin D is crucial for bone health and calcium absorption. Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from free radicals, and Vitamin K is essential for blood coagulation. Deficiencies in these vitamins can lead to serious health issues, including night blindness, rickets, and osteoporosis. Consuming a balanced diet with sources like leafy greens, fatty fish, and fortified foods can help maintain adequate levels of these vital nutrients.
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Why are water-soluble vitamins more easily absorbed than fat-soluble vitamins?
Water-soluble vitamins are readily absorbed directly into the bloodstream, while fat-soluble vitamins require micelles & chylomicrons to be absorbed.
Fat-soluble vitamins cannot be stored in the body. Therefore, when the body already has enough of a fat-soluble vitamin, it does not absorb more.
Water-soluble vitamins are smaller, so they can be absorbed more easily in the small intestine.
All of the above.
What is Vitamin A?
Example 1
Which of the following foods are a good source of preformed vitamins A (e.g. retinol)?
Liver, milk, eggs.
Carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes.
Kale, spinach, lettuce.
All of the above.
What is Vitamin D (Calciferol)
Which of the following is NOT a function of vitamin D?
Stimulates absorption of calcium & phosphorus.
Helps build new bone tissue.
Helps maintain bones, keeping them strong & healthy.
Acting as an antioxidant.
Who is most likely at risk of a vitamin D deficiency?
A 19th century sailor who does not consume much fruit or vegetables on a long voyage at sea.
Brittany, a vegetarian who lives in a sunny beachside town & spends significant time in the sun.
Dave, a vegan who lives in a city that receives very little sunlight.
Maya, who lives in the same city as Dave but eats fish, dairy products, & eggs.
What is Vitamin E?
Which of the following processes requires vitamin E?
Preventing dangerous & unnecessary blood clots.
Preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, reducing plaque buildup in arteries.
Stabilizing free radicals by donating electrons.
All of the above.
What is Vitamin K?
Vitamin ____ acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals & preventing them from damaging cell membranes.
Vitamin ____ is vital in the blood clotting process & helps strengthen bones.
K; E.
E; K.
E; D.
A; K.
People taking anticoagulants should carefully monitor their _________ intake, because it could decrease the effectiveness of the medication.
Vitamin A.
Vitamin D.
Vitamin E.
Vitamin K.
If your doctor has directed you to take vitamin K supplements, why might it be a bad idea to also take vitamin E supplements?
Vitamin E is an antioxidant that could inhibit vitamin K by donating an electron to it.
Vitamin E is an anticoagulant, so it could inhibit the blood coagulation function of vitamin K.
Vitamin K is an anticoagulant, so it could inhibit the blood coagulation function of vitamin E.
None of the above.
Storage of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Generally, it is hard to consume toxic quantities of vitamins without supplements. But eating which of the following organs is most likely to result in hypervitaminosis A (toxic levels of vitamin A)?
Cow brains.
Carnivore liver.
Chicken hearts.
Pork kidneys.
Example 2
Alisha is starting a diet that severely limits her intake of fat-soluble vitamins. Which of the following is most likely to happen.
She will start getting symptoms of fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies within a few days of starting the diet.
She won't get symptoms of fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies until at least a few weeks after starting the diet.
She will never have any fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies, as her body can produce & store enough.
None of the above.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the main differences between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins?
Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) require dietary fat for absorption and are stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues. They are absorbed via micelles and chylomicrons into the lymphatic system before entering the bloodstream. This storage capability makes them prone to toxicity if consumed in excess. In contrast, water-soluble vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream and are not stored in the body, meaning excess amounts are excreted in urine. This makes deficiencies more common for water-soluble vitamins but reduces the risk of toxicity. Understanding these differences is crucial for maintaining a balanced diet and preventing health issues.
What are the primary functions of vitamin A in the body?
Vitamin A plays a critical role in vision, as it is a component of light-sensitive proteins in the eyes. Beyond vision, it supports gene expression, cell differentiation, growth, reproduction, skin and bone health, and immunity. Vitamin A exists in two forms: retinoids (from animal sources) and carotenoids (from plant sources). Retinoids include retinol, the most usable form, while carotenoids like beta-carotene must be converted into active forms in the body. A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to night blindness, corneal damage, keratinization of epithelial tissue, and stunted bone growth.
Why is vitamin D referred to as the 'sunshine vitamin'?
Vitamin D is called the 'sunshine vitamin' because the body can synthesize it when the skin is exposed to sunlight. Specifically, UVB rays convert a cholesterol precursor in the skin into vitamin D3, an inactive form. This inactive form is then activated in the liver and kidneys to become calcitriol, the active form of vitamin D. However, dietary sources like fatty fish, fortified foods, and mushrooms exposed to UV light are also important, especially for individuals with limited sun exposure or darker skin, which requires more sunlight to produce adequate vitamin D.
What are the main food sources of vitamin E?
Vitamin E is found in a variety of foods, including vegetable oils (e.g., wheat germ, sunflower, canola, and olive oil), nuts and seeds, green leafy vegetables like spinach and lettuce, and avocados. Fortified cereals also provide vitamin E. Its most active form in the body is alpha-tocopherol, which acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cell membranes from free radicals and preventing LDL cholesterol oxidation. Because vitamin E is widely available in foods and required in small amounts, deficiencies are rare but can lead to issues like nerve damage, muscle weakness, and red blood cell rupture in premature infants.
What role does vitamin K play in blood clotting?
Vitamin K is essential for the blood clotting process, as it activates proteins required for coagulation. Without sufficient vitamin K, the body cannot produce these proteins, leading to impaired clotting and excessive bleeding. Vitamin K exists in two main forms: K1 (phylloquinone), found in green leafy vegetables, and K2 (menaquinone), found in animal products and synthesized by gut bacteria. Additionally, vitamin K supports bone health by enabling the bone protein osteocalcin to bind calcium, strengthening bones. While deficiencies are rare, they can result in bleeding disorders and weakened bones.
What are the risks of consuming excessive fat-soluble vitamins?
Excessive intake of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) can lead to toxicity because they are stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues rather than excreted like water-soluble vitamins. For example, too much vitamin A can cause liver damage, headaches, and bone pain, while excessive vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia, resulting in kidney damage and cardiovascular issues. Overconsumption of vitamin E may interfere with blood clotting, and too much vitamin K can counteract anticoagulant medications. It is important to consume these vitamins in recommended amounts to avoid adverse health effects.