Excessive intake of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) can lead to toxicity because they are stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues rather than excreted like water-soluble vitamins. For example, too much vitamin A can cause liver damage, headaches, and bone pain, while excessive vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia, resulting in kidney damage and cardiovascular issues. Overconsumption of vitamin E may interfere with blood clotting, and too much vitamin K can counteract anticoagulant medications. It is important to consume these vitamins in recommended amounts to avoid adverse health effects.