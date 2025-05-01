Fat-Soluble Vitamins quiz Flashcards
Fat-Soluble Vitamins quiz
Which vitamins are classified as fat-soluble vitamins?
The fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.What is required for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins in the digestive tract?
Fat-soluble vitamins require dietary fat for absorption, which involves the formation of micelles and chylomicrons.How are fat-soluble vitamins transported from the intestine to the bloodstream?
They are packaged into chylomicrons, absorbed into the lymphatic system, and then enter the bloodstream.Where are fat-soluble vitamins primarily stored in the body?
They are mainly stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues.What is the main risk associated with the storage of fat-soluble vitamins?
Because they are stored in the body, fat-soluble vitamins are more prone to toxicity if consumed in excess.What are the two main forms of vitamin A, and where are they typically found?
Retinoids (preformed vitamin A) are found in animal products, while carotenoids (provitamin A) are found in plant foods.What is the most usable form of vitamin A in the body?
Retinol is the most usable form of vitamin A.What is a major function of vitamin A in the body?
Vitamin A is essential for vision as it is a component of light-sensitive proteins in the eyes.What are the two main dietary forms of vitamin D, and their sources?
Vitamin D2 is mainly from fungi (mushrooms), and vitamin D3 is mainly from animal sources and can be synthesized in the skin with sunlight.What is the active form of vitamin D, and how is it produced?
The active form is calcitriol, produced after vitamin D2 or D3 is converted in the liver and kidneys.What is the primary function of vitamin D in the body?
Vitamin D is vital for bone health by regulating calcium and phosphorus absorption.What is the main function of vitamin E, and what is its most active form?
Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant, and its most active form is alpha-tocopherol.What is the primary function of vitamin K in the body?
Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting (coagulation).What are the main dietary sources of vitamin K1 and K2?
Vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) is found in green leafy vegetables, while vitamin K2 (menaquinone) is found in animal products and fermented foods.Which fat-soluble vitamins are most likely to cause toxicity if consumed in excess?
Vitamins A and D are most likely to build up to toxic levels due to their potent biological activity.