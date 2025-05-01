Fat-Soluble Vitamins quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which vitamins are classified as fat-soluble vitamins? The fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.

What is required for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins in the digestive tract? Fat-soluble vitamins require dietary fat for absorption, which involves the formation of micelles and chylomicrons.

How are fat-soluble vitamins transported from the intestine to the bloodstream? They are packaged into chylomicrons, absorbed into the lymphatic system, and then enter the bloodstream.

Where are fat-soluble vitamins primarily stored in the body? They are mainly stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues.

What is the main risk associated with the storage of fat-soluble vitamins? Because they are stored in the body, fat-soluble vitamins are more prone to toxicity if consumed in excess.

What are the two main forms of vitamin A, and where are they typically found? Retinoids (preformed vitamin A) are found in animal products, while carotenoids (provitamin A) are found in plant foods.