Nutrition
Fiber quiz Flashcards
Fiber quiz
What is the main difference between dietary fiber and functional fiber?
What is the main difference between dietary fiber and functional fiber?
Dietary fiber is naturally found in foods, while functional fiber is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods.
What is the main difference between dietary fiber and functional fiber?
Dietary fiber is naturally found in foods, while functional fiber is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods.
How is total fiber in a food calculated?
Total fiber is the sum of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food.
What is an example of a fiber that can be both dietary and functional, and why?
Pectin can be both dietary (naturally in fruit) and functional (added to foods after extraction) depending on its source.
What is the key property that distinguishes soluble fibers from insoluble fibers?
Soluble fibers dissolve in water and form a gel, while insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water and do not form a gel.
Which type of fiber is more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria?
Soluble fibers are more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria.
How do soluble fibers affect blood cholesterol and glucose levels?
Soluble fibers help reduce blood cholesterol and glucose levels by slowing nutrient absorption and binding cholesterol-rich bile acids.
What is the main digestive benefit of insoluble fiber?
Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool, promoting bowel regularity and preventing constipation and hemorrhoids.
Name two common food sources of soluble fiber.
Oats and legumes are common food sources of soluble fiber.
What are the three edible components of a grain kernel?
The three edible components are the bran, germ, and endosperm.
How do whole grains differ from refined grains in terms of nutrient content?
Whole grains contain all three parts of the kernel and are more nutrient-dense, while refined grains have the bran and germ removed, losing many nutrients.
What is the difference between enriched and fortified grains?
Enriched grains have some nutrients added back after processing, while fortified grains have new nutrients added that were not originally present.
List two health benefits of appropriate fiber consumption.
Appropriate fiber consumption promotes bowel health and reduces the risk of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
How does fiber consumption aid in weight management?
Fiber increases satiety, making you feel fuller for longer and helping to control appetite.
Why is it important to drink water when consuming fiber?
Fiber absorbs water, so drinking enough water helps prevent digestive discomfort and supports fiber's beneficial effects.
What can happen if you consume too much fiber?
Overconsumption of fiber can lead to negative health effects, such as digestive issues, emphasizing the need for balanced intake.
