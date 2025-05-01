Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fiber quiz Flashcards

Fiber quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main difference between dietary fiber and functional fiber?
    Dietary fiber is naturally found in foods, while functional fiber is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods.
  • How is total fiber in a food calculated?
    Total fiber is the sum of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food.
  • What is an example of a fiber that can be both dietary and functional, and why?
    Pectin can be both dietary (naturally in fruit) and functional (added to foods after extraction) depending on its source.
  • What is the key property that distinguishes soluble fibers from insoluble fibers?
    Soluble fibers dissolve in water and form a gel, while insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water and do not form a gel.
  • Which type of fiber is more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria?
    Soluble fibers are more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria.
  • How do soluble fibers affect blood cholesterol and glucose levels?
    Soluble fibers help reduce blood cholesterol and glucose levels by slowing nutrient absorption and binding cholesterol-rich bile acids.
  • What is the main digestive benefit of insoluble fiber?
    Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool, promoting bowel regularity and preventing constipation and hemorrhoids.
  • Name two common food sources of soluble fiber.
    Oats and legumes are common food sources of soluble fiber.
  • What are the three edible components of a grain kernel?
    The three edible components are the bran, germ, and endosperm.
  • How do whole grains differ from refined grains in terms of nutrient content?
    Whole grains contain all three parts of the kernel and are more nutrient-dense, while refined grains have the bran and germ removed, losing many nutrients.
  • What is the difference between enriched and fortified grains?
    Enriched grains have some nutrients added back after processing, while fortified grains have new nutrients added that were not originally present.
  • List two health benefits of appropriate fiber consumption.
    Appropriate fiber consumption promotes bowel health and reduces the risk of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
  • How does fiber consumption aid in weight management?
    Fiber increases satiety, making you feel fuller for longer and helping to control appetite.
  • Why is it important to drink water when consuming fiber?
    Fiber absorbs water, so drinking enough water helps prevent digestive discomfort and supports fiber's beneficial effects.
  • What can happen if you consume too much fiber?
    Overconsumption of fiber can lead to negative health effects, such as digestive issues, emphasizing the need for balanced intake.