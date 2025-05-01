Fiber quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between dietary fiber and functional fiber? Dietary fiber is naturally found in foods, while functional fiber is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods.

How is total fiber in a food calculated? Total fiber is the sum of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food.

What is an example of a fiber that can be both dietary and functional, and why? Pectin can be both dietary (naturally in fruit) and functional (added to foods after extraction) depending on its source.

What is the key property that distinguishes soluble fibers from insoluble fibers? Soluble fibers dissolve in water and form a gel, while insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water and do not form a gel.

Which type of fiber is more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria? Soluble fibers are more likely to be fermented by gut bacteria.

How do soluble fibers affect blood cholesterol and glucose levels? Soluble fibers help reduce blood cholesterol and glucose levels by slowing nutrient absorption and binding cholesterol-rich bile acids.