Fiber is a crucial component of our diet, primarily composed of non-digestible compounds that offer various health benefits when consumed in appropriate amounts. Most fibers are plant-based polysaccharides, and they can be classified into two main categories: dietary fibers and functional fibers. This classification is based on the source of the fiber.

Dietary fibers are naturally occurring in foods, such as fruits like cherries, apples, and pears. An example of a dietary fiber is pectin, which is found in many fruits. On the other hand, functional fibers are those that have been chemically extracted or isolated and then added to foods to enhance their health benefits. Pectin can also serve as a functional fiber when it is extracted and used in products like yogurts, jams, and marmalades to improve texture and consistency.

The total fiber content in foods includes both dietary and functional fibers, collectively referred to as total fiber. Understanding the distinction between dietary and functional fibers is essential, as it highlights how the same type of fiber, such as pectin, can serve different roles depending on its source—whether it is naturally present in food or added for specific benefits.

In summary, recognizing the differences between dietary and functional fibers, along with their sources and applications, is vital for making informed dietary choices that can contribute to overall health.