Healthful Eating quiz Flashcards

What does adequacy mean in the context of a healthful diet? Adequacy means getting enough of all essential nutrients, including energy, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, to meet your body's needs.

How is nutrient density defined? Nutrient density is the amount of nutrients in a food relative to its calorie content.

Why is variety important in a healthful diet? Variety ensures you consume different foods, which helps prevent nutrient deficiencies and imbalances.

What does a balanced diet include? A balanced diet includes all food groups in appropriate proportions.

What is meant by moderation in a healthful diet? Moderation means meeting nutritional targets without consuming excess calories or nutrients.

What is malnutrition and what can cause it? Malnutrition is missing nutritional targets, which can result from deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in nutrient intake.