Understanding what constitutes a healthful diet is essential for maintaining overall well-being. A healthful diet is characterized by five key properties: adequacy, nutrient density, variety, balance, and moderation.

Firstly, an adequate diet ensures that individuals receive enough essential nutrients, including energy, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This means consuming sufficient quantities to meet the body's needs. Next, a nutrient-dense diet is one that provides a high amount of nutrients relative to its calorie content. Foods that are nutrient-dense are rich in vitamins and minerals while being lower in calories, making them ideal choices for a healthful diet.

Variety is another important aspect; a varied diet includes a wide range of different foods. Consuming the same food repeatedly can lead to nutritional imbalances, as no single food can provide all the necessary nutrients. A balanced diet represents all food groups, ensuring that individuals receive a comprehensive array of nutrients. Lastly, moderation is crucial; it involves consuming adequate amounts of nutrients without exceeding recommended limits, which applies to both calorie intake and specific vitamins and minerals.

Malnutrition occurs when nutritional targets are not met, which can manifest as deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances. A graphical representation of nutrient intake versus health illustrates that both undernutrition (insufficient nutrient intake) and overnutrition (excessive nutrient intake) can negatively impact health. The ideal zone, often referred to as the "Goldilocks zone," is where nutrient intake is adequate and moderate, promoting optimal health.

In summary, a healthful diet is one that is adequate, nutrient-dense, varied, balanced, and moderate. Understanding these principles is vital for making informed dietary choices and achieving nutritional goals.