Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hypertension and Minerals definitions Flashcards

Hypertension and Minerals definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Hypertension
    Chronic elevation of blood pressure above 130/80 mmHg, increasing risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.
  • Blood Pressure
    Force exerted by circulating blood on artery walls during heart contraction and relaxation.
  • Systolic Pressure
    Higher blood pressure value measured during heart contraction, ideally below 120 mmHg.
  • Diastolic Pressure
    Lower blood pressure value measured when the heart is relaxed, ideally below 80 mmHg.
  • Sodium
    Major extracellular electrolyte influencing blood volume and pressure; excess intake raises hypertension risk.
  • Potassium
    Primary intracellular electrolyte that helps counteract sodium's effects and supports normal blood pressure.
  • Magnesium
    Essential mineral and electrolyte important for heart and muscle function, contributing to blood pressure regulation.
  • Calcium
    Mineral involved in muscle contraction and nerve signaling, also playing a role in blood pressure control.
  • DASH Diet
    Eating plan emphasizing whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and nuts to lower hypertension risk.
  • Electrolyte
    Charged mineral in body fluids, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, crucial for fluid balance and nerve function.
  • Obesity
    Excess body fat condition that significantly increases the likelihood of developing hypertension.
  • Physical Inactivity
    Lack of regular movement or exercise, contributing to higher blood pressure and cardiovascular risk.
  • Diuretic
    Medication or substance that increases urine production, reducing blood volume and lowering blood pressure.
  • Saturated Fat
    Type of dietary fat found in animal products, associated with increased cardiovascular and hypertension risk.
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    Group of disorders involving the heart and blood vessels, often resulting from prolonged high blood pressure.