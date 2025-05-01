Hypertension and Minerals definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hypertension Chronic elevation of blood pressure above 130/80 mmHg, increasing risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Blood Pressure Force exerted by circulating blood on artery walls during heart contraction and relaxation.

Systolic Pressure Higher blood pressure value measured during heart contraction, ideally below 120 mmHg.

Diastolic Pressure Lower blood pressure value measured when the heart is relaxed, ideally below 80 mmHg.

Sodium Major extracellular electrolyte influencing blood volume and pressure; excess intake raises hypertension risk.

Potassium Primary intracellular electrolyte that helps counteract sodium's effects and supports normal blood pressure.