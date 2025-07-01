Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Hypertension
Example 1
Diuretics are often given as a first line of defense against hypertension. Why could diuretics potentially reduce hypertension?
A
Diuretics cause the body to retain water, lowering sodium concentration in the blood.
B
Diuretics cause the body to increase urine production, lowering blood volume and aiding in the removal of sodium in the urine.
C
Diuretics cause the body to retain water, leading to a net movement of water from the blood and into cells by osmosis.
D
Diuretics cause the body to increase urine production, helping the body to remove excess potassium from extracellular fluid.
DASH Diet
Which minerals, thought to decrease risk for hypertension, are plentiful in the DASH diet?
A
Calcium, magnesium, & sulfur.
B
Sodium, potassium, & zinc.
C
Potassium, magnesium, & calcium.
D
Magnesium, potassium, & phosphorous