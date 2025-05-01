Hypertension and Minerals quiz Flashcards
Hypertension and Minerals quiz
What is the definition of hypertension?
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure greater than 130/80 mmHg.What do the systolic and diastolic numbers in a blood pressure reading represent?
Systolic is the pressure during heart contraction, and diastolic is the pressure when the heart is relaxed.What is considered a healthy or target blood pressure?
A healthy blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg or lower.Name two risk factors for hypertension that cannot be changed.
Genetics (family history) and age are two unchangeable risk factors.How does sodium intake affect blood pressure?
High sodium intake increases blood volume, which raises blood pressure.What is the role of potassium in blood pressure regulation?
Potassium helps balance sodium's effects and supports normal blood pressure by keeping fluid balance in check.What is the DASH diet designed to do?
The DASH diet is designed to lower the risk of hypertension and reduce blood pressure.List three food groups emphasized in the DASH diet.
The DASH diet emphasizes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.Which types of foods does the DASH diet recommend minimizing?
The DASH diet recommends minimizing red meat, sweets, and sodium intake.What is the current recommended daily sodium intake to help prevent hypertension?
The recommended sodium intake is less than 2,300 mg per day.How does obesity influence the risk of hypertension?
Obesity is a major modifiable risk factor that increases the risk of developing hypertension.What is the effect of physical activity on blood pressure?
Physical activity can strengthen the heart and help lower blood pressure.Which minerals, besides sodium and potassium, are important for heart and muscle health in the context of hypertension?
Magnesium and calcium are also important for heart and muscle health and help regulate blood pressure.What is a simple medication often prescribed for hypertension and how does it work?
Diuretics are often prescribed; they increase urination to lower blood volume and blood pressure.What does DASH stand for and who created it?
DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and was created by the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute.