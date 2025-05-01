Hypertension and Minerals quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of hypertension? Hypertension is defined as blood pressure greater than 130/80 mmHg.

What do the systolic and diastolic numbers in a blood pressure reading represent? Systolic is the pressure during heart contraction, and diastolic is the pressure when the heart is relaxed.

What is considered a healthy or target blood pressure? A healthy blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg or lower.

Name two risk factors for hypertension that cannot be changed. Genetics (family history) and age are two unchangeable risk factors.

How does sodium intake affect blood pressure? High sodium intake increases blood volume, which raises blood pressure.

What is the role of potassium in blood pressure regulation? Potassium helps balance sodium's effects and supports normal blood pressure by keeping fluid balance in check.