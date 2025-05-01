Intro to Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carbohydrates A class of molecules with a carbon to water ratio, serving as a primary energy source and composed of saccharides.

Macronutrient A nutrient required in large amounts by the body, including carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.

Saccharides Sugar units that act as the building blocks for larger carbohydrate molecules like starch and fiber.

Glucose A biologically significant sugar with the formula C6H12O6, serving as a vital energy source.

Starch A complex carbohydrate found in plants, composed of many glucose units and serving as an energy reserve.

Fiber A type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by humans but aids in digestive health.