Intro to Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Intro to Carbohydrates definitions
Carbohydrates
A class of molecules with a carbon to water ratio, serving as a primary energy source and composed of saccharides.Macronutrient
A nutrient required in large amounts by the body, including carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.Saccharides
Sugar units that act as the building blocks for larger carbohydrate molecules like starch and fiber.Glucose
A biologically significant sugar with the formula C6H12O6, serving as a vital energy source.Starch
A complex carbohydrate found in plants, composed of many glucose units and serving as an energy reserve.Fiber
A type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by humans but aids in digestive health.Photosynthesis
A process in plants that converts carbon dioxide and water into sugars using sunlight energy.Nutrient Density
A measure of how many nutrients a food provides relative to its calorie content.Simple Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates consisting of one or two sugar units, often found in fruits and sweetened foods.Complex Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates made of many sugar units, typically found in grains, vegetables, and legumes.Sugars
Small carbohydrate molecules, such as glucose, that serve as quick energy sources.Grains
Plant-based food sources like bread, rice, and pasta, rich in complex carbohydrates.Dairy Products
Foods derived from milk, such as yogurt and cheese, which can contain carbohydrates.Energy Source
A role fulfilled by carbohydrates, providing fuel for bodily functions and activities.Oxygen
A byproduct released during photosynthesis alongside the production of sugars in plants.