Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Intro to Carbohydrates definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Carbohydrates
    A class of molecules with a carbon to water ratio, serving as a primary energy source and composed of saccharides.
  • Macronutrient
    A nutrient required in large amounts by the body, including carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.
  • Saccharides
    Sugar units that act as the building blocks for larger carbohydrate molecules like starch and fiber.
  • Glucose
    A biologically significant sugar with the formula C6H12O6, serving as a vital energy source.
  • Starch
    A complex carbohydrate found in plants, composed of many glucose units and serving as an energy reserve.
  • Fiber
    A type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by humans but aids in digestive health.
  • Photosynthesis
    A process in plants that converts carbon dioxide and water into sugars using sunlight energy.
  • Nutrient Density
    A measure of how many nutrients a food provides relative to its calorie content.
  • Simple Carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates consisting of one or two sugar units, often found in fruits and sweetened foods.
  • Complex Carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates made of many sugar units, typically found in grains, vegetables, and legumes.
  • Sugars
    Small carbohydrate molecules, such as glucose, that serve as quick energy sources.
  • Grains
    Plant-based food sources like bread, rice, and pasta, rich in complex carbohydrates.
  • Dairy Products
    Foods derived from milk, such as yogurt and cheese, which can contain carbohydrates.
  • Energy Source
    A role fulfilled by carbohydrates, providing fuel for bodily functions and activities.
  • Oxygen
    A byproduct released during photosynthesis alongside the production of sugars in plants.