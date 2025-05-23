Carbohydrates are one of the three essential macronutrients, alongside proteins and lipids. They are defined as a group of molecules that typically consist of carbon and water, following the general formula of C n (H 2 O) n , where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. The term "saccharides," derived from Greek, refers to sugars, which are the fundamental building blocks of carbohydrates. Among these, glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) is the most significant sugar in biological systems.

Carbohydrates can be categorized into simple sugars, starches, and fibers, all of which are vital sources of energy in our diet. They are primarily obtained from photosynthetic plants, which convert carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and water (H 2 O) into glucose and oxygen (O 2 ) through the process of photosynthesis. This process not only produces sugars but also serves as the foundation for larger carbohydrate structures like starch and fiber.

Understanding the role of carbohydrates is crucial, as they are our primary energy source. As we progress through this course, we will explore various aspects of carbohydrates, including their digestion, dietary recommendations, and the specific functions of starch and fiber. This foundational knowledge will enhance our comprehension of nutrition and its impact on health.