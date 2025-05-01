Intro to Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the three macronutrients? The three macronutrients are carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.

What is the basic chemical ratio found in carbohydrates? Carbohydrates typically have a ratio of one carbon atom for every water molecule.

What are saccharides? Saccharides are sugars that make up carbohydrates.

Which sugar is the most biologically relevant in carbohydrates? Glucose is the most biologically relevant sugar in carbohydrates.

What are the major sources of carbohydrates in our diet? The major sources are starch, fiber, and sugars.

What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body? Carbohydrates serve as the primary source of energy for the body.