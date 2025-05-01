Skip to main content
Introduction to Minerals definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Minerals definitions
  • Mineral
    Essential inorganic micronutrient, found as a chemical element on the periodic table, required for various physiological functions.
  • Major Mineral
    Type of inorganic nutrient needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams daily, includes elements like sodium and calcium.
  • Trace Mineral
    Type of inorganic nutrient required in amounts less than 100 milligrams daily, includes elements like iron and zinc.
  • Micronutrient
    Nutrient required in small quantities for health, includes both vitamins and minerals, essential for body processes.
  • Electrolyte
    Mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, crucial for water balance and electrical signaling in nerves and muscles.
  • Ion
    Electrically charged atom resulting from a gain or loss of electrons, vital for transmitting electrical signals in the body.
  • Sodium
    Major mineral and key electrolyte, essential for water balance and nerve and muscle function.
  • Potassium
    Major mineral and primary intracellular electrolyte, important for nerve impulses and muscle contraction.
  • Calcium
    Major mineral with a structural role in bones and teeth, also involved in muscle function and signaling.
  • Phosphorus
    Major mineral, component of bones and teeth, also part of energy molecules like ATP.
  • Chloride
    Major mineral and electrolyte, helps maintain fluid balance and is part of stomach acid.
  • Magnesium
    Major mineral, acts as a cofactor for many enzymes and supports muscle and nerve function.
  • Sulfur
    Major mineral, component of certain amino acids and vitamins, important for protein structure.
  • Enzyme Cofactor
    Non-protein chemical, often a mineral, required for enzyme activity and metabolic reactions.
  • Water Balance
    Regulation of body fluids, maintained by electrolytes like sodium and potassium, essential for cellular function.