Introduction to Minerals definitions Flashcards

Mineral Essential inorganic micronutrient, found as a chemical element on the periodic table, required for various physiological functions.

Major Mineral Type of inorganic nutrient needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams daily, includes elements like sodium and calcium.

Trace Mineral Type of inorganic nutrient required in amounts less than 100 milligrams daily, includes elements like iron and zinc.

Micronutrient Nutrient required in small quantities for health, includes both vitamins and minerals, essential for body processes.

Electrolyte Mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, crucial for water balance and electrical signaling in nerves and muscles.

Ion Electrically charged atom resulting from a gain or loss of electrons, vital for transmitting electrical signals in the body.