Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Introduction to Minerals
Introduction to Minerals: Videos & Practice Problems
Minerals
Example 1
Problem
Which of the following best describes electrolytes?
A
Minerals that work with enzymes to catalyze reactions.
B
Metallic minerals that are dissolved in body fluids.
C
Elements found on the periodic table that are essential nutrients.
D
Electrically charged ions dissolved in body fluids.
4
Problem
Which two major minerals are important electrolytes for nerve function?
A
Sulfur & Potassium.
B
Sodium & Sulfur.
C
Potassium & Sodium.
D
Sulfur & Phosphorus.