Introduction to Minerals quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Minerals quiz
Introduction to Minerals quiz
What are minerals in the context of nutrition?
Minerals are essential inorganic micronutrients, meaning they are chemical elements found on the periodic table and required in the diet.How are minerals different from vitamins?
Minerals are inorganic and do not contain carbon, while vitamins are organic, carbon-based molecules.What is the main criterion for classifying minerals as major or trace?
Major minerals are needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams per day, while trace minerals are required in amounts less than 100 milligrams per day.Name three examples of major minerals.
Examples of major minerals include sodium, potassium, and calcium.List three trace minerals.
Examples of trace minerals are iron, zinc, and selenium.What memory tool can help you remember the major minerals?
The phrase 'salty potatoes calm phobias and clear major sulking' helps recall the major minerals.Which mineral does the 'salty' in the memory tool represent?
'Salty' stands for sodium.What is the function of calcium in the body?
Calcium plays a structural role, especially in bones.What is an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is a mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, which are electrically charged atoms.Why are electrolytes important for the body?
Electrolytes are essential for water balance and for nerve and muscle function due to their role in electrical signaling.Which two minerals are especially important as electrolytes for nerve and muscle function?
Sodium and potassium are the primary electrolytes involved in nerve and muscle function.What is an ion?
An ion is an electrically charged atom, created by the gain or loss of electrons.What is the daily intake threshold that separates major from trace minerals?
The threshold is 100 milligrams per day.What is a common function of many minerals besides being structural components?
Many minerals act as enzyme cofactors, helping enzymes function properly.Why is it important to recognize which minerals are major and which are trace?
Recognizing major and trace minerals helps in understanding dietary requirements and their different roles in the body.