Introduction to Minerals quiz Flashcards

What are minerals in the context of nutrition? Minerals are essential inorganic micronutrients, meaning they are chemical elements found on the periodic table and required in the diet.

How are minerals different from vitamins? Minerals are inorganic and do not contain carbon, while vitamins are organic, carbon-based molecules.

What is the main criterion for classifying minerals as major or trace? Major minerals are needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams per day, while trace minerals are required in amounts less than 100 milligrams per day.

Name three examples of major minerals. Examples of major minerals include sodium, potassium, and calcium.

List three trace minerals. Examples of trace minerals are iron, zinc, and selenium.

What memory tool can help you remember the major minerals? The phrase 'salty potatoes calm phobias and clear major sulking' helps recall the major minerals.