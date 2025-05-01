Introduction to Physical Fitness definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Physical Fitness definitions
  • Physical Fitness
    A state of well-being resulting from consistent body movements and proper nutrition, reflecting optimal health outcomes.
  • Physical Activity
    Any bodily movement that expends energy, including daily tasks and intentional workouts, regardless of purpose.
  • Exercise
    A planned, structured subset of physical activity performed with the specific goal of improving physical fitness.
  • Nutrition
    The intake of food and hydration that fuels bodily movements and directly influences health and fitness outcomes.
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    The capacity of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to supply muscles with oxygen and nutrients during activity.
  • VO2 Max
    The maximum amount of oxygen the body can utilize during intense exercise, indicating cardiorespiratory capacity.
  • Musculoskeletal Fitness
    The combined strength and endurance of muscles and bones, reflecting the ability to exert and sustain force.
  • Repetition Maximum
    The greatest amount of weight that can be lifted for a specified number of repetitions, measuring strength or endurance.
  • Flexibility
    The ability of joints to move through their full range of motion comfortably and without restriction.
  • Range of Motion
    The extent to which a joint can move in different directions, used to assess flexibility.
  • Body Composition
    The proportion of muscle, fat, and other tissues in the body, often expressed as a percentage of total body mass.
  • Aerobic Exercise
    A type of physical activity that increases heart rate and breathing, enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness.
  • Resistance Training
    A form of exercise involving weights or resistance to improve musculoskeletal strength and endurance.
  • Stretching
    A practice aimed at improving flexibility by lengthening muscles and increasing joint range of motion.
  • Hydration
    The process of maintaining adequate fluid balance, essential for optimal physical performance and health.