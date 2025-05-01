Introduction to Physical Fitness definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Physical Fitness A state of well-being resulting from consistent body movements and proper nutrition, reflecting optimal health outcomes.

Physical Activity Any bodily movement that expends energy, including daily tasks and intentional workouts, regardless of purpose.

Exercise A planned, structured subset of physical activity performed with the specific goal of improving physical fitness.

Nutrition The intake of food and hydration that fuels bodily movements and directly influences health and fitness outcomes.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness The capacity of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to supply muscles with oxygen and nutrients during activity.

VO2 Max The maximum amount of oxygen the body can utilize during intense exercise, indicating cardiorespiratory capacity.