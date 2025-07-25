Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness56m
11. Nutrition & Fitness
Introduction to Physical Fitness
11. Nutrition & Fitness
Introduction to Physical Fitness: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Introduction to Physical Fitness
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
3
Problem
Which of the following is likely to have the greatest impact on improving physical fitness?
A
Taking your dog for a short walk to your mailbox once a week.
B
Eating junk food but taking a multivitamin supplement every day to meet micronutrient needs.
C
Reaching the random step goal on your smart watch each day, which isn't tailored to your personal needs.
D
Consistently eating a balanced, nutrient-dense diet to support training, recovery, & overall health.
4
concept
Components of Physical Fitness
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
5
Problem
Which of the following statements is true?
A
V02 max can be used to measure muscular strength & endurance.
B
Cardiorespiratory fitness is determined by body mas index (BMI).
C
Muscular strength, not endurance, is determined by how many repetitions of an exercise you can complete.
D
To achieve physical fitness it's crucial to partake in physical activity & have a healthful diet.