Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Physical Fitness quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Physical Fitness quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the definition of physical fitness?
    Physical fitness is the desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.
  • How does physical activity differ from exercise?
    Physical activity is any bodily movement that uses energy, while exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the specific intent of improving physical fitness.
  • Give two examples of physical activity that are not considered exercise.
    Examples include walking the dog and carrying groceries.
  • Why is nutrition important for physical fitness?
    Nutrition, including proper hydration, directly influences physical fitness and fuels bodily movements and exercise.
  • What are the four components of physical fitness?
    The four components are cardiorespiratory fitness, musculoskeletal fitness, flexibility, and body composition.
  • What does cardiorespiratory fitness measure?
    It measures the ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to support muscles with oxygen and nutrients during activity.
  • How is cardiorespiratory fitness commonly measured?
    It is measured by VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise.
  • What does musculoskeletal fitness refer to?
    Musculoskeletal fitness refers to the strength and endurance of muscles and bones.
  • How is musculoskeletal strength measured?
    It is measured by the one repetition maximum, or the heaviest weight you can lift once.
  • How is musculoskeletal endurance measured?
    It is measured by the maximum number of repetitions you can perform of an exercise with a lower weight.
  • What is flexibility in the context of physical fitness?
    Flexibility is the ability of joints to move through their full range of motion with ease.
  • How is flexibility measured?
    Flexibility is measured by the range of motion of your joints.
  • What does body composition refer to?
    Body composition refers to the proportion of different tissues in the body, such as muscle and fat.
  • How is body composition commonly expressed?
    It is often measured as a percentage of your total body mass.
  • What three types of exercise help achieve the components of physical fitness?
    Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching are the three types of exercise that help achieve physical fitness.