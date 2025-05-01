Introduction to Physical Fitness quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Physical Fitness quiz
What is the definition of physical fitness?
Physical fitness is the desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.How does physical activity differ from exercise?
Physical activity is any bodily movement that uses energy, while exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the specific intent of improving physical fitness.Give two examples of physical activity that are not considered exercise.
Examples include walking the dog and carrying groceries.Why is nutrition important for physical fitness?
Nutrition, including proper hydration, directly influences physical fitness and fuels bodily movements and exercise.What are the four components of physical fitness?
The four components are cardiorespiratory fitness, musculoskeletal fitness, flexibility, and body composition.What does cardiorespiratory fitness measure?
It measures the ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to support muscles with oxygen and nutrients during activity.How is cardiorespiratory fitness commonly measured?
It is measured by VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise.What does musculoskeletal fitness refer to?
Musculoskeletal fitness refers to the strength and endurance of muscles and bones.How is musculoskeletal strength measured?
It is measured by the one repetition maximum, or the heaviest weight you can lift once.How is musculoskeletal endurance measured?
It is measured by the maximum number of repetitions you can perform of an exercise with a lower weight.What is flexibility in the context of physical fitness?
Flexibility is the ability of joints to move through their full range of motion with ease.How is flexibility measured?
Flexibility is measured by the range of motion of your joints.What does body composition refer to?
Body composition refers to the proportion of different tissues in the body, such as muscle and fat.How is body composition commonly expressed?
It is often measured as a percentage of your total body mass.What three types of exercise help achieve the components of physical fitness?
Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching are the three types of exercise that help achieve physical fitness.