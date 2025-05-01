Introduction to Physical Fitness quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of physical fitness? Physical fitness is the desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.

How does physical activity differ from exercise? Physical activity is any bodily movement that uses energy, while exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the specific intent of improving physical fitness.

Give two examples of physical activity that are not considered exercise. Examples include walking the dog and carrying groceries.

Why is nutrition important for physical fitness? Nutrition, including proper hydration, directly influences physical fitness and fuels bodily movements and exercise.

What are the four components of physical fitness? The four components are cardiorespiratory fitness, musculoskeletal fitness, flexibility, and body composition.

What does cardiorespiratory fitness measure? It measures the ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to support muscles with oxygen and nutrients during activity.