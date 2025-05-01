Introduction to Proteins quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Proteins quiz
What are proteins made of?
Proteins are made of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.What is the abbreviation for amino acids?
Amino acids are abbreviated as 'a a's'.How many amino acids typically make up a protein?
Proteins typically consist of between 50 and 10,000 amino acids.What type of bond links amino acids together in proteins?
Amino acids in proteins are linked together by peptide bonds.What are the three primary functions of dietary proteins in the body?
Dietary proteins are used to build new proteins, create other nitrogen-containing molecules, and provide energy as a last resort.Which macronutrients are proteins grouped with?
Proteins are grouped with carbohydrates and lipids as macronutrients.What makes proteins a significant source of nitrogen in the diet?
Proteins contain nitrogen, unlike carbohydrates and lipids, making them a significant dietary nitrogen source.What is the chemical symbol for nitrogen?
The chemical symbol for nitrogen is 'N'.What are some common animal-based sources of protein?
Common animal-based protein sources include meat, poultry, and seafood.Name three plant-based sources of protein.
Plant-based protein sources include whole grains, legumes, and nuts and seeds.What happens to dietary proteins during digestion?
Dietary proteins are digested into their individual amino acid building blocks.Why are proteins considered a last resort energy source?
The body prefers to use carbohydrates and fats for energy, using proteins for energy only when necessary.What unique function do proteins have compared to carbohydrates and lipids?
Proteins uniquely build new proteins and other nitrogen-containing molecules, unlike carbohydrates and lipids.Why is understanding protein sources important for nutrition?
Knowing protein sources is vital because proteins contribute to many bodily processes and overall health.What are nucleotides and how are they related to proteins?
Nucleotides are nitrogen-containing molecules, and proteins help build them as part of their functions.