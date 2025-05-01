Introduction to Proteins quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are proteins made of? Proteins are made of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

What is the abbreviation for amino acids? Amino acids are abbreviated as 'a a's'.

How many amino acids typically make up a protein? Proteins typically consist of between 50 and 10,000 amino acids.

What type of bond links amino acids together in proteins? Amino acids in proteins are linked together by peptide bonds.

What are the three primary functions of dietary proteins in the body? Dietary proteins are used to build new proteins, create other nitrogen-containing molecules, and provide energy as a last resort.

Which macronutrients are proteins grouped with? Proteins are grouped with carbohydrates and lipids as macronutrients.