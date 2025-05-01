Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Proteins quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Proteins quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are proteins made of?
    Proteins are made of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
  • What is the abbreviation for amino acids?
    Amino acids are abbreviated as 'a a's'.
  • How many amino acids typically make up a protein?
    Proteins typically consist of between 50 and 10,000 amino acids.
  • What type of bond links amino acids together in proteins?
    Amino acids in proteins are linked together by peptide bonds.
  • What are the three primary functions of dietary proteins in the body?
    Dietary proteins are used to build new proteins, create other nitrogen-containing molecules, and provide energy as a last resort.
  • Which macronutrients are proteins grouped with?
    Proteins are grouped with carbohydrates and lipids as macronutrients.
  • What makes proteins a significant source of nitrogen in the diet?
    Proteins contain nitrogen, unlike carbohydrates and lipids, making them a significant dietary nitrogen source.
  • What is the chemical symbol for nitrogen?
    The chemical symbol for nitrogen is 'N'.
  • What are some common animal-based sources of protein?
    Common animal-based protein sources include meat, poultry, and seafood.
  • Name three plant-based sources of protein.
    Plant-based protein sources include whole grains, legumes, and nuts and seeds.
  • What happens to dietary proteins during digestion?
    Dietary proteins are digested into their individual amino acid building blocks.
  • Why are proteins considered a last resort energy source?
    The body prefers to use carbohydrates and fats for energy, using proteins for energy only when necessary.
  • What unique function do proteins have compared to carbohydrates and lipids?
    Proteins uniquely build new proteins and other nitrogen-containing molecules, unlike carbohydrates and lipids.
  • Why is understanding protein sources important for nutrition?
    Knowing protein sources is vital because proteins contribute to many bodily processes and overall health.
  • What are nucleotides and how are they related to proteins?
    Nucleotides are nitrogen-containing molecules, and proteins help build them as part of their functions.