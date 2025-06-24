Amino acids are the chemical building blocks of proteins. They are small molecules that link together via peptide bonds to form long chains, which then fold into specific shapes to create functional proteins. There are 20 different amino acids, and they can be classified as essential (must be obtained through diet) or non-essential (can be synthesized by the body). Proteins typically consist of 50 to 10,000 amino acids, and their sequence determines the protein's structure and function. Amino acids are crucial for processes like muscle repair, enzyme activity, and hormone production, making them vital for overall health.