Introduction to Vitamins quiz Flashcards

What is the key difference between vitamins and minerals? Vitamins are organic molecules containing carbon-hydrogen bonds, while minerals are inorganic and do not contain these bonds.

Why are vitamins considered essential in our diet? Vitamins are essential because our bodies cannot synthesize enough of them, so we must obtain them from our diet.

How many vitamins are essential for human health? There are 13 essential vitamins required for human health.

What are the two main categories of vitamins? Vitamins are categorized as fat-soluble (A, D, E, K) and water-soluble (B vitamins and C).

What does it mean when a vitamin is described as 'non-caloric'? Non-caloric means that vitamins do not provide calories or direct energy to the body.

What is a provitamin? A provitamin is an inactive precursor that must be converted into an active vitamin form in the body before it can function.