Introduction to Vitamins quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Vitamins quiz
Introduction to Vitamins quiz
What is the key difference between vitamins and minerals?
Vitamins are organic molecules containing carbon-hydrogen bonds, while minerals are inorganic and do not contain these bonds.Why are vitamins considered essential in our diet?
Vitamins are essential because our bodies cannot synthesize enough of them, so we must obtain them from our diet.How many vitamins are essential for human health?
There are 13 essential vitamins required for human health.What are the two main categories of vitamins?
Vitamins are categorized as fat-soluble (A, D, E, K) and water-soluble (B vitamins and C).What does it mean when a vitamin is described as 'non-caloric'?
Non-caloric means that vitamins do not provide calories or direct energy to the body.What is a provitamin?
A provitamin is an inactive precursor that must be converted into an active vitamin form in the body before it can function.What is a preformed vitamin?
A preformed vitamin is already in its active, usable form and can be used by the body immediately after absorption.What does 'bioavailability' refer to in the context of vitamins?
Bioavailability is the percentage of a consumed vitamin that is actually absorbed and available for use in the body.Which types of vitamins are generally less bioavailable?
Provitamins, fat-soluble vitamins, and plant-based vitamins are generally less bioavailable than their counterparts.What is the function of antioxidants like vitamins E and C?
Antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals through oxidation processes.What are free radicals and why are they harmful?
Free radicals are highly reactive molecules with unpaired electrons that can damage cell membranes, proteins, and DNA.Why are there gaps and inconsistencies in the vitamin naming system?
Gaps exist because some substances initially thought to be vitamins were later reclassified, and their names were retired to avoid confusion.Do all vitamins represent single molecules?
No, most vitamins represent groups of related molecules with the same biological function, except for vitamins B7 and C, which are single molecules.How are vitamin letters and numbers assigned?
Vitamin letters and numbers generally reflect the order in which the vitamins were discovered.Give an example of a food source for a provitamin and a preformed vitamin A.
Carrots are a source of the provitamin beta-carotene (which converts to vitamin A), while egg yolk and liver are sources of preformed vitamin A (retinol).