- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins1h 52m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
Introduction to Vitamins: Videos & Practice Problems
What are Vitamins?
Which of the following statements best explains the naming of vitamins (A, B1, B2, C, D, E, K, etc.)?
Vitamin names were assigned based on their molecular weight and function.
Vitamins were named alphabetically based on the first letter of the food in which they were found.
Vitamins were generally named in the order they were discovered, but some letters & numbers were discarded or reassigned over time.
Vitamin letters and numbers were originally assigned in order of how much we need to consume.
True or False? If false select the answer that best corrects the statement:
Vitamins are essential in our diet but are only needed in small amounts compared to macronutrients.
True.
False; you need a large amount of each vitamin because you cannot synthesize most of the yourself.
False; you need a lot of vitamins because they directly provide calories & energy.
False; you need a lot of vitamins because they are very healthy for you & they cannot be overconsumed.
Antioxidants
Antioxidants work by ___________ free radicals.
Destroying.
Copying.
Stabilizing.
Cooling down.
Which of the following statements is true?
Phytochemicals can function as antioxidants, helping prevent damage to cell membranes by free radicals.
Vitamins A & D primarily serve as antioxidants.
Free radicals primarily disrupt cell membranes by donating extra electrons.
Oxidation is the chemical process where a substance gains electrons.
All of the above are true.
Forms of Vitamins & Bioavailability
Example 1
What is the difference between provitamins and preformed vitamins?
Provitamins are already in usable form; preformed vitamins need to be converted into an active form.
Preformed vitamins are already in usable form; provitamins need to be converted into an active form.
Preformed vitamins are only found in supplements; provitamins are only found in natural foods.
Provitamins are only found in supplements; preformed vitamins are only found in natural foods.