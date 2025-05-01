Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chloride A major extracellular electrolyte essential for water balance, blood pH buffering, and a component of stomach acid.

Extracellular Electrolyte An ion present outside cells, crucial for fluid balance and electrical signaling in the body.

Sodium Chloride A compound commonly known as table salt, serving as the primary dietary source of both sodium and chloride.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid in the stomach, vital for digestion, with chloride as a key component.

Adequate Intake A recommended daily nutrient amount set to ensure sufficient intake for most healthy individuals.

Tolerable Upper Limit The maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in the general population.