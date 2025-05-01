Skip to main content
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur definitions Flashcards

Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur definitions
  • Chloride
    A major extracellular electrolyte essential for water balance, blood pH buffering, and a component of stomach acid.
  • Extracellular Electrolyte
    An ion present outside cells, crucial for fluid balance and electrical signaling in the body.
  • Sodium Chloride
    A compound commonly known as table salt, serving as the primary dietary source of both sodium and chloride.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid in the stomach, vital for digestion, with chloride as a key component.
  • Adequate Intake
    A recommended daily nutrient amount set to ensure sufficient intake for most healthy individuals.
  • Tolerable Upper Limit
    The maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in the general population.
  • Magnesium
    A major mineral acting as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, supporting metabolism, nerve, and muscle function.
  • Cofactor
    A non-protein chemical compound required for enzyme activity, often a mineral like magnesium.
  • Macronutrient Metabolism
    The biochemical processes that break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats for energy and cellular function.
  • Protein Synthesis
    The cellular process of building proteins from amino acids, requiring minerals like magnesium and sulfur.
  • Hypomagnesemia
    A deficiency state marked by low magnesium levels, potentially causing cramps, seizures, and confusion.
  • Hypermagnesemia
    A condition of excess magnesium, usually from supplements, leading to diarrhea, nausea, and muscle weakness.
  • Sulfur
    A major mineral found in certain amino acids, crucial for stabilizing protein structures and forming some B vitamins.
  • Amino Acids
    Organic compounds serving as protein building blocks, some of which contain sulfur for structural stability.
  • Sulfites
    Chemical preservatives containing sulfur, generally safe except for individuals with specific sensitivities.