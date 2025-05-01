Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur definitions Flashcards
Chloride
A major extracellular electrolyte essential for water balance, blood pH buffering, and a component of stomach acid.Extracellular Electrolyte
An ion present outside cells, crucial for fluid balance and electrical signaling in the body.Sodium Chloride
A compound commonly known as table salt, serving as the primary dietary source of both sodium and chloride.Hydrochloric Acid
A strong acid in the stomach, vital for digestion, with chloride as a key component.Adequate Intake
A recommended daily nutrient amount set to ensure sufficient intake for most healthy individuals.Tolerable Upper Limit
The maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in the general population.Magnesium
A major mineral acting as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, supporting metabolism, nerve, and muscle function.Cofactor
A non-protein chemical compound required for enzyme activity, often a mineral like magnesium.Macronutrient Metabolism
The biochemical processes that break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats for energy and cellular function.Protein Synthesis
The cellular process of building proteins from amino acids, requiring minerals like magnesium and sulfur.Hypomagnesemia
A deficiency state marked by low magnesium levels, potentially causing cramps, seizures, and confusion.Hypermagnesemia
A condition of excess magnesium, usually from supplements, leading to diarrhea, nausea, and muscle weakness.Sulfur
A major mineral found in certain amino acids, crucial for stabilizing protein structures and forming some B vitamins.Amino Acids
Organic compounds serving as protein building blocks, some of which contain sulfur for structural stability.Sulfites
Chemical preservatives containing sulfur, generally safe except for individuals with specific sensitivities.