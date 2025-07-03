Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur
8. Water and Minerals
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Chloride (Cl)
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
Problem
What other mineral is chloride consumption most closely linked to?
A
Phosphate.
B
Sodium.
C
Calcium.
D
Phosphorous.
3
Problem
Which of the following statements are true regarding chloride?
I. Functions as a buffer in blood.
II. Major intracellular electrolyte.
III. Deficiency is rare but can be caused by dehydration.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II,& III.
4
concept
Magnesium (Mg)
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
example
Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
6
Problem
Lack of magnesium in the diet would NOT potentially increase the risk for which of the following diseases?
A
Osteoporosis
B
Hypertension.
C
Diabetes.
D
Celiac disease.
7
concept
Sulfur (S)
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
8
Problem
Sulfur is important component of which vitamins?
A
Vitamins A and K.
B
Water soluble vitamins.
C
Fat soluble vitamins.
D
B vitamins.
9
Problem
Which of the following would be a good source of sulfur?
A
High protein foods.
B
High carbohydrate foods.
C
High fat foods.
D
High fiber foods.