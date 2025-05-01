Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz

Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz
  • What is the primary function of chloride in the body?
    Chloride is a major extracellular electrolyte that helps maintain water balance and acts as a buffer in blood pH.
  • What is the main dietary source of chloride?
    The main dietary source of chloride is table salt, which is sodium chloride.
  • What is the adequate intake (AI) for chloride in adults?
    The adequate intake for chloride is 2,300 milligrams (2.3 grams) per day.
  • Why is it important to monitor sodium intake when considering chloride intake?
    Most chloride comes from sodium chloride, so limiting sodium also helps control chloride intake and reduces hypertension risk.
  • What are the symptoms of chloride deficiency and when might it occur?
    Chloride deficiency is rare but can occur with extreme dehydration, such as from severe diarrhea or vomiting.
  • What is the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for chloride, and why is toxicity not a major concern?
    The UL for chloride is 3,600 mg, but toxicity is not a concern because excess chloride is usually linked to sodium intake, not chloride itself.
  • What is one unique role of chloride in the digestive system?
    Chloride is a component of hydrochloric acid, which makes stomach acid acidic.
  • What is the main biological function of magnesium in the body?
    Magnesium acts as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, aiding in macronutrient metabolism and protein synthesis.
  • What is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for magnesium for adult males and females?
    The RDA for magnesium is 400 mg for males and 310 mg for females aged 19-30.
  • Name three food sources high in magnesium.
    Vegetables, whole grains, and nuts (especially almonds) are high in magnesium.
  • What are the symptoms of acute magnesium deficiency (hypomagnesemia)?
    Symptoms include cramps, seizures, nausea, and confusion, due to magnesium's role in nerve and muscle function.
  • What health conditions are associated with chronic magnesium deficiency?
    Chronic deficiency is linked to osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.
  • Why should magnesium supplementation be monitored, and what is the UL for supplements?
    Excess magnesium from supplements can cause diarrhea, nausea, and muscle weakness; the UL for supplements is 350 mg.
  • What is the main function of sulfur in the body?
    Sulfur stabilizes protein structures by forming bonds in certain amino acids and is a component of some B vitamins.
  • Why are sulfur deficiencies and toxicities not a dietary concern?
    There are no intake recommendations for sulfur because it is abundant in protein-rich foods and excess intake is not a concern.