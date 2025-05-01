Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz Flashcards
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz
What is the primary function of chloride in the body?
Chloride is a major extracellular electrolyte that helps maintain water balance and acts as a buffer in blood pH.What is the main dietary source of chloride?
The main dietary source of chloride is table salt, which is sodium chloride.What is the adequate intake (AI) for chloride in adults?
The adequate intake for chloride is 2,300 milligrams (2.3 grams) per day.Why is it important to monitor sodium intake when considering chloride intake?
Most chloride comes from sodium chloride, so limiting sodium also helps control chloride intake and reduces hypertension risk.What are the symptoms of chloride deficiency and when might it occur?
Chloride deficiency is rare but can occur with extreme dehydration, such as from severe diarrhea or vomiting.What is the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for chloride, and why is toxicity not a major concern?
The UL for chloride is 3,600 mg, but toxicity is not a concern because excess chloride is usually linked to sodium intake, not chloride itself.What is one unique role of chloride in the digestive system?
Chloride is a component of hydrochloric acid, which makes stomach acid acidic.What is the main biological function of magnesium in the body?
Magnesium acts as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, aiding in macronutrient metabolism and protein synthesis.What is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for magnesium for adult males and females?
The RDA for magnesium is 400 mg for males and 310 mg for females aged 19-30.Name three food sources high in magnesium.
Vegetables, whole grains, and nuts (especially almonds) are high in magnesium.What are the symptoms of acute magnesium deficiency (hypomagnesemia)?
Symptoms include cramps, seizures, nausea, and confusion, due to magnesium's role in nerve and muscle function.What health conditions are associated with chronic magnesium deficiency?
Chronic deficiency is linked to osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.Why should magnesium supplementation be monitored, and what is the UL for supplements?
Excess magnesium from supplements can cause diarrhea, nausea, and muscle weakness; the UL for supplements is 350 mg.What is the main function of sulfur in the body?
Sulfur stabilizes protein structures by forming bonds in certain amino acids and is a component of some B vitamins.Why are sulfur deficiencies and toxicities not a dietary concern?
There are no intake recommendations for sulfur because it is abundant in protein-rich foods and excess intake is not a concern.