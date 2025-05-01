Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of chloride in the body? Chloride is a major extracellular electrolyte that helps maintain water balance and acts as a buffer in blood pH.

What is the main dietary source of chloride? The main dietary source of chloride is table salt, which is sodium chloride.

What is the adequate intake (AI) for chloride in adults? The adequate intake for chloride is 2,300 milligrams (2.3 grams) per day.

Why is it important to monitor sodium intake when considering chloride intake? Most chloride comes from sodium chloride, so limiting sodium also helps control chloride intake and reduces hypertension risk.

What are the symptoms of chloride deficiency and when might it occur? Chloride deficiency is rare but can occur with extreme dehydration, such as from severe diarrhea or vomiting.

What is the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for chloride, and why is toxicity not a major concern? The UL for chloride is 3,600 mg, but toxicity is not a concern because excess chloride is usually linked to sodium intake, not chloride itself.