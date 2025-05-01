Skip to main content
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium quiz Flashcards

Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium quiz
  • What is the chemical abbreviation for sodium and where does it come from?
    The chemical abbreviation for sodium is Na, which comes from the Latin word for sodium.
  • Where is sodium primarily found in the body?
    Sodium is the major extracellular electrolyte, found mainly in the fluid outside cells.
  • What is the main function of sodium in fluid balance?
    Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis by controlling where electrolytes are, which in turn controls water movement.
  • What is the recommended maximum daily intake of sodium to reduce chronic disease risk?
    The chronic disease risk reduction value for sodium is 2,300 milligrams per day.
  • Name two common food sources of sodium.
    Table salt and processed foods are common sources of sodium.
  • What is the term for sodium deficiency and what usually causes it?
    Sodium deficiency is called hyponatremia, and it is usually caused by overhydration rather than low sodium intake.
  • What health problems can result from excess sodium intake?
    Excess sodium can lead to hypernatremia, which may cause hypertension, heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, and edema.
  • What is the main dietary concern regarding sodium for most people?
    Most people consume too much sodium, increasing their risk of hypertension.
  • What is the chemical abbreviation for potassium and its origin?
    Potassium is abbreviated as K, which comes from the Latin word for potassium.
  • Where is potassium primarily found in the body?
    Potassium is the major intracellular electrolyte, found mainly inside cells.
  • What are the adequate intake values for potassium for adult men and women?
    The adequate intake for potassium is 3,400 mg for men and 2,600 mg for women.
  • List two food sources high in potassium.
    Fruits and vegetables, such as bananas and spinach, are high in potassium.
  • What is the term for potassium deficiency and what are its symptoms?
    Potassium deficiency is called hypokalemia, and it can cause muscle weakness and fatigue.
  • What can cause potassium toxicity and what is a possible effect?
    Potassium toxicity, or hyperkalemia, is usually caused by supplements or salt substitutes and can result in an irregular heartbeat.
  • How does potassium help counteract the effects of sodium?
    Potassium helps counteract the negative effects of sodium, particularly by lowering the risk of hypertension.