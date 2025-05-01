Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical abbreviation for sodium and where does it come from? The chemical abbreviation for sodium is Na, which comes from the Latin word for sodium.

Where is sodium primarily found in the body? Sodium is the major extracellular electrolyte, found mainly in the fluid outside cells.

What is the main function of sodium in fluid balance? Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis by controlling where electrolytes are, which in turn controls water movement.

What is the recommended maximum daily intake of sodium to reduce chronic disease risk? The chronic disease risk reduction value for sodium is 2,300 milligrams per day.

Name two common food sources of sodium. Table salt and processed foods are common sources of sodium.

What is the term for sodium deficiency and what usually causes it? Sodium deficiency is called hyponatremia, and it is usually caused by overhydration rather than low sodium intake.