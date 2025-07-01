Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium
8. Water and Minerals
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Sodium (Na)
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
example
Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
Problem
Sodium is most directly related to the correct function of which of the following tissue types?
A
Nervous tissue: the movement of sodium ions allows the sending of signals using electrical charge.
B
Fat/adipose tissues: sodium is a key electrolyte involved in storing extra Calories in the body.
C
Liver: the storage of many vitamins and minerals in the liver is partly regulated by sodium concentration.
D
Bone: sodium, along with phosphate, is a key structural component of bone.
4
Problem
What is the CDRR for sodium?
A
3600 mg
B
1800 mg
C
100 mg
D
2300 mg
5
concept
Potassium (K)
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
6
example
Example 2
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
Problem
Which of the following foods would be a good source of potassium?
A
Cantaloupe.
B
Apples.
C
Rice.
D
Green beans.
8
Problem
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Hyperkalemia can occasionally occur from eating excessive amounts of food that are high in potassium.
A
True.
B
False, hyperkalemia is rare, but can occur from an excess of salt in the diet.
C
False, hyperkalemia is rare, but can occur if taking too many supplements.
D
False, hypokalemia can occasionally occur from eating excessive amounts of food that are high in potassium.