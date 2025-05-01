Micronutrients quiz Flashcards
What are micronutrients and how do they differ from macronutrients?
Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals needed in smaller amounts than macronutrients. They do not provide energy but support various physiological functions.What is the main function of vitamins and minerals in the body?
They aid in different cellular and physiological functions, such as working with enzymes, acting as antioxidants, or maintaining ion balance.How are vitamins classified based on their solubility?
Vitamins are classified as water-soluble (B and C) or fat-soluble (A, D, E, K).What happens to excess water-soluble vitamins in the body?
Excess water-soluble vitamins are not stored and are removed from the body in urine.Why can fat-soluble vitamins be toxic in large amounts?
Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body, so excess intake can accumulate and potentially cause toxicity.Give an example of a vitamin acting as an antioxidant.
Vitamins C and E act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage.What is the difference between organic and inorganic nutrients?
Vitamins are organic compounds containing carbon, while minerals are inorganic elements found on the periodic table.How are minerals categorized based on the amount needed by the body?
Minerals are categorized as major minerals (needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day) and trace minerals (needed in amounts less than 100 mg per day).Name two examples of major minerals and two examples of trace minerals.
Major minerals include calcium and sodium; trace minerals include iron and iodine.What is the role of sodium as a mineral in the body?
Sodium helps maintain cellular ion balance, which is tightly regulated inside and outside of cells.Why is a varied diet recommended for obtaining vitamins and minerals?
A varied diet is the best source of vitamins and minerals because it provides a wide range of these nutrients in appropriate amounts.When might supplementation of vitamins or minerals be necessary?
Supplementation may be necessary in specific cases, such as iron deficiency.What is the risk of taking too much vitamin A?
Excessive intake of vitamin A can cause hypervitaminosis A, which can be toxic and even deadly.How do vitamins assist enzymes in the body?
Some vitamins work with enzymes to regulate chemical reactions, such as vitamin B3 (niacin) assisting enzymes in the body.What is the general recommendation regarding multivitamin supplements?
The general recommendation is to obtain vitamins and minerals from a varied diet, with supplements used only when necessary.