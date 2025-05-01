Micronutrients quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are micronutrients and how do they differ from macronutrients? Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals needed in smaller amounts than macronutrients. They do not provide energy but support various physiological functions.

What is the main function of vitamins and minerals in the body? They aid in different cellular and physiological functions, such as working with enzymes, acting as antioxidants, or maintaining ion balance.

How are vitamins classified based on their solubility? Vitamins are classified as water-soluble (B and C) or fat-soluble (A, D, E, K).

What happens to excess water-soluble vitamins in the body? Excess water-soluble vitamins are not stored and are removed from the body in urine.

Why can fat-soluble vitamins be toxic in large amounts? Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body, so excess intake can accumulate and potentially cause toxicity.

Give an example of a vitamin acting as an antioxidant. Vitamins C and E act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage.