Vitamins and minerals are essential micronutrients that play crucial roles in various physiological functions within the body. Unlike macronutrients, they do not provide energy but support numerous cellular processes. Vitamins are organic compounds, meaning they contain carbon, and there are 13 essential vitamins that contribute to various bodily functions, such as enzyme regulation and antioxidant protection. For instance, vitamin B3 assists enzymes in speeding up chemical reactions, while vitamins C and E act as antioxidants, safeguarding cells from damage.

Vitamins can be categorized into two groups: water-soluble and fat-soluble. Water-soluble vitamins, including B and C, are not stored in the body and are excreted through urine when in excess. In contrast, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) are stored in the body, and excessive intake can lead to toxicity, such as hypervitaminosis A from too much vitamin A.

Minerals, on the other hand, are inorganic chemical elements found on the periodic table. There are 16 essential minerals, each serving various functions, such as maintaining cellular ion balance (e.g., sodium) and supporting enzyme activity (e.g., zinc). Minerals are classified based on the amount required by the body: major minerals, which are needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams per day (like calcium and potassium), and trace minerals, which are required in smaller amounts (less than 100 milligrams), such as iron and iodine.

To ensure adequate intake of vitamins and minerals, a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is recommended. While supplements can be beneficial in specific cases, such as iron deficiency, obtaining nutrients from food sources is generally preferred to avoid the risks associated with excessive supplementation. Overall, understanding the roles and sources of these micronutrients is vital for maintaining optimal health.