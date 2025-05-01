Skip to main content
Nutrients definitions Flashcards

  • Nutrient
    A chemical compound in food required for growth and maintenance of life, necessary for proper body function.
  • Macronutrient
    A class of nutrients needed in large amounts, providing energy through cellular metabolism; includes carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.
  • Micronutrient
    A class of nutrients required in small amounts, supporting physiological functions without supplying energy; includes vitamins and minerals.
  • Carbohydrate
    An organic macronutrient serving as a primary energy source, found in foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables.
  • Lipid
    A macronutrient, also known as fat, providing energy and supporting cell structure; includes saturated and unsaturated types.
  • Protein
    A macronutrient composed of amino acids, essential for tissue growth, repair, and various bodily functions.
  • Vitamin
    An organic micronutrient required in small amounts for specific physiological processes, often acting as coenzymes.
  • Mineral
    An inorganic micronutrient, such as calcium or potassium, vital for structural and regulatory roles in the body.
  • Water
    A vital inorganic nutrient necessary for nearly all physiological functions, required in greater amounts than any other nutrient.
  • Essential Nutrient
    A substance that must be obtained from food because the body cannot synthesize it in sufficient quantities.
  • Organic Molecule
    A compound containing carbon, such as carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and vitamins, fundamental to living organisms.
  • Inorganic Molecule
    A compound lacking carbon, such as minerals and water, crucial for various bodily functions.
  • Obesity
    A chronic condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, increasing risk for multiple health problems.
  • Diabetes
    A metabolic disorder marked by impaired regulation of blood glucose, often linked to excess sugar intake and obesity.
  • Fiber
    A type of carbohydrate not digested by the body, important for digestive health and often lacking in typical diets.