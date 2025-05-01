Nutrients definitions Flashcards
Nutrient
A chemical compound in food required for growth and maintenance of life, necessary for proper body function.Macronutrient
A class of nutrients needed in large amounts, providing energy through cellular metabolism; includes carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.Micronutrient
A class of nutrients required in small amounts, supporting physiological functions without supplying energy; includes vitamins and minerals.Carbohydrate
An organic macronutrient serving as a primary energy source, found in foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables.Lipid
A macronutrient, also known as fat, providing energy and supporting cell structure; includes saturated and unsaturated types.Protein
A macronutrient composed of amino acids, essential for tissue growth, repair, and various bodily functions.Vitamin
An organic micronutrient required in small amounts for specific physiological processes, often acting as coenzymes.Mineral
An inorganic micronutrient, such as calcium or potassium, vital for structural and regulatory roles in the body.Water
A vital inorganic nutrient necessary for nearly all physiological functions, required in greater amounts than any other nutrient.Essential Nutrient
A substance that must be obtained from food because the body cannot synthesize it in sufficient quantities.Organic Molecule
A compound containing carbon, such as carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and vitamins, fundamental to living organisms.Inorganic Molecule
A compound lacking carbon, such as minerals and water, crucial for various bodily functions.Obesity
A chronic condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, increasing risk for multiple health problems.Diabetes
A metabolic disorder marked by impaired regulation of blood glucose, often linked to excess sugar intake and obesity.Fiber
A type of carbohydrate not digested by the body, important for digestive health and often lacking in typical diets.