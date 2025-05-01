Nutrients definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nutrient A chemical compound in food required for growth and maintenance of life, necessary for proper body function.

Macronutrient A class of nutrients needed in large amounts, providing energy through cellular metabolism; includes carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.

Micronutrient A class of nutrients required in small amounts, supporting physiological functions without supplying energy; includes vitamins and minerals.

Carbohydrate An organic macronutrient serving as a primary energy source, found in foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Lipid A macronutrient, also known as fat, providing energy and supporting cell structure; includes saturated and unsaturated types.

Protein A macronutrient composed of amino acids, essential for tissue growth, repair, and various bodily functions.