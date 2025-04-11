A nutrient is defined as a chemical or chemical compound found in food that is essential for growth and maintenance of life. Nutrients are categorized into six essential classes, which are crucial for understanding nutrition. An essential nutrient must be obtained from food, as the body cannot synthesize it on its own.

The first group of nutrients is known as macronutrients, which are required in large amounts and provide energy through cellular metabolism. The three primary macronutrients are:

These provide energy and are important for cell structure. Proteins: These are essential for growth, repair, and maintenance of body tissues.

In the context of biology, macronutrients are often referred to as macromolecules due to their large size. However, in nutrition, the emphasis is on the quantity needed in the diet.

The second group consists of micronutrients, which are required in smaller amounts and do not provide energy directly. Micronutrients play vital roles in cellular and physiological functions and are divided into two categories:

Organic compounds that are crucial for various metabolic processes. Minerals: Inorganic elements that support numerous bodily functions.

The sixth essential nutrient is water, represented chemically as H 2 O. Water is necessary for virtually all physiological functions, and although we require more water than any other nutrient, it is not classified as a macronutrient since it does not provide energy.

Among these six nutrients, the first four—carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and vitamins—are classified as organic molecules, meaning they contain carbon (C) and hydrogen atoms. In contrast, minerals and water are considered inorganic molecules as they do not contain carbon.

Understanding these six essential nutrients and their classifications is fundamental to the study of nutrition, and further exploration of their roles and functions will be covered in subsequent lessons.