Nutrients quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of a nutrient? A nutrient is a chemical compound found in food that is required for growth and maintenance of life.

How many classes of essential nutrients are there, and what makes a nutrient 'essential'? There are six classes of essential nutrients, and an essential nutrient must be obtained from food because the body cannot make it on its own.

What are the three macronutrients, and what is their primary function? The three macronutrients are carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins, and their primary function is to provide energy through cellular metabolism.

What distinguishes macronutrients from micronutrients? Macronutrients are required in large amounts and provide energy, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts and do not provide energy but aid in cellular and physiological functions.

Name the two categories of micronutrients. The two categories of micronutrients are vitamins and minerals.

Why is water considered an essential nutrient, and how does it differ from macronutrients? Water is required for virtually all physiological functions, and unlike macronutrients, it does not provide energy.