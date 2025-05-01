Nutrients quiz Flashcards
What is the definition of a nutrient?
A nutrient is a chemical compound found in food that is required for growth and maintenance of life.How many classes of essential nutrients are there, and what makes a nutrient 'essential'?
There are six classes of essential nutrients, and an essential nutrient must be obtained from food because the body cannot make it on its own.What are the three macronutrients, and what is their primary function?
The three macronutrients are carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins, and their primary function is to provide energy through cellular metabolism.What distinguishes macronutrients from micronutrients?
Macronutrients are required in large amounts and provide energy, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts and do not provide energy but aid in cellular and physiological functions.Name the two categories of micronutrients.
The two categories of micronutrients are vitamins and minerals.Why is water considered an essential nutrient, and how does it differ from macronutrients?
Water is required for virtually all physiological functions, and unlike macronutrients, it does not provide energy.Which four nutrient classes are considered organic molecules, and what does 'organic' mean in this context?
Carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and vitamins are organic molecules, meaning they contain carbon.What are the two inorganic nutrient classes, and why are they classified as inorganic?
Minerals and water are inorganic because they do not contain carbon.What characterizes a nutritious diet?
A nutritious diet meets the requirements of all six nutrient categories without excess, promoting health and preventing disease.Why is a varied diet recommended for optimal nutrition?
A varied diet is recommended because no single food contains all necessary nutrients, so variety helps meet all nutritional needs.What is scurvy, and what nutrient deficiency causes it?
Scurvy is a disease characterized by bleeding gums and tooth loss, caused by a deficiency in vitamin C.What is pellagra, and which nutrient deficiency is responsible for it?
Pellagra is a disease causing rashes and other symptoms, resulting from a deficiency in vitamin B3 (niacin).What is rickets, and which nutrient deficiency leads to its development?
Rickets is a disease causing bone deformities in children, caused by a deficiency in vitamin D.What is the primary cause of obesity, and how is it defined?
Obesity is primarily caused by caloric excess, meaning the body takes in more energy than it expends, leading to excess fat storage.Which nutrients are typically too high and too low in the average American diet?
The average American diet is typically too high in calories, added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats, and too low in fiber, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin E, and potassium.