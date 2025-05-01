Nutrition & Physical Activity quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

How does physical activity affect macronutrient needs? Physical activity increases energy and macronutrient needs, especially for high-performance athletes who may require more carbohydrates and proteins.

What is the recommended carbohydrate intake for non-athletes per kilogram of body weight per day? Non-athletes should consume 3-5 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body weight per day.

How much protein do high-performance athletes need per kilogram of body weight per day? High-performance athletes may need 1.2-2.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Why do high-performance athletes require more carbohydrates? They need more carbohydrates to restore glycogen, which is a critical energy source during high-intensity exercise.

What is the recommended fat intake for both non-athletes and high-performance athletes? Both groups should consume 0.8-1.2 grams of fat per kilogram of body weight per day.

Why is it not recommended to increase saturated and trans fat intake, even for athletes? Increasing saturated and trans fat intake can raise the risk of disease, even in high-performance athletes.