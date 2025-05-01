Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Nutrition & Physical Activity quiz Flashcards

Nutrition & Physical Activity quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • How does physical activity affect macronutrient needs?
    Physical activity increases energy and macronutrient needs, especially for high-performance athletes who may require more carbohydrates and proteins.
  • What is the recommended carbohydrate intake for non-athletes per kilogram of body weight per day?
    Non-athletes should consume 3-5 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • How much protein do high-performance athletes need per kilogram of body weight per day?
    High-performance athletes may need 1.2-2.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Why do high-performance athletes require more carbohydrates?
    They need more carbohydrates to restore glycogen, which is a critical energy source during high-intensity exercise.
  • What is the recommended fat intake for both non-athletes and high-performance athletes?
    Both groups should consume 0.8-1.2 grams of fat per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Why is it not recommended to increase saturated and trans fat intake, even for athletes?
    Increasing saturated and trans fat intake can raise the risk of disease, even in high-performance athletes.
  • When should you consume a meal before exercising, and what should it contain?
    Consume a meal high in carbohydrates and proteins 2-4 hours before exercising to allow for digestion and optimal energy.
  • What is carbohydrate loading and who uses it?
    Carbohydrate loading is a strategy used by endurance athletes to maximize glycogen stores in muscles before an event.
  • During long-duration exercise, what should be consumed and how often?
    Simple carbohydrates should be consumed every 15-20 minutes during exercises lasting longer than one hour.
  • What is the recommended macronutrient ratio for a post-exercise meal?
    A 3:1 carbohydrate to protein ratio is recommended within 30-45 minutes after exercise.
  • Why is the 30-45 minute window after exercise important for nutrition?
    The body is most receptive to replenishing glycogen stores and promoting muscle recovery during this time.
  • Which micronutrients may be needed in higher amounts by physically active people?
    Physically active people may need more vitamins E and C, B vitamins, calcium, and iron.
  • Why are vitamins E and C important for athletes?
    They act as antioxidants to stabilize free radicals produced during physical activity.
  • What roles do calcium and iron play in athletic performance?
    Calcium is important for muscle contractions and bone health, while iron is essential for oxygen transport in the blood.
  • Are micronutrient supplements usually necessary for athletes with a healthy diet?
    No, supplements are usually not necessary if the athlete maintains a healthy diet.