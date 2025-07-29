Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness56m
Nutrition & Physical Activity
Nutrition & Physical Activity: Videos & Practice Problems
How Does Physical Activity Affect Macronutrient Needs?
Which of the following statements is true for elite athletes?
They have higher fat requirements than the average person because they need more energy.
They have higher protein requirements than the average person to aid in growth, recovery, & repair.
Their carbohydrate needs are the same as the general population.
Options b) & c).
All of the above.
Timing Meals Around Exercise
Femi has just played a full 90-minute soccer game. Which of the following would be the most beneficial for him to eat 45 minutes after the game has ended?
A grilled chicken breast with steamed broccoli.
A salad with lettuce, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, avocadoes, & an olive oil vinaigrette.
A whole-wheat bagel with peanut butter & a glass of chocolate milk.
Pasta with tomato sauce.
Who would gain the most benefit from carbohydrate loading?
Brian, who is planning on running a 5k tomorrow morning.
Natalie, who is preparing for an iron man triathlon the next day.
Steve, who is about to play basketball for 45 minutes.
Christine, a track athlete who has a 400-meter race coming up.