Why is proper nutrition during pregnancy important for the development of the placenta and overall pregnancy outcomes?

Proper nutrition during pregnancy is important because increased nutrient needs support the healthy development of the placenta and fetus. Adequate intake of key nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, folic acid, iron, and zinc helps prevent complications such as neural tube defects and anemia, while gradual weight gain tailored to pre-pregnancy BMI promotes healthy birth weights and reduces pregnancy risks.