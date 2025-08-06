During pregnancy, nutritional requirements increase compared to pre-pregnancy needs, particularly for protein and carbohydrates, while fat needs remain constant. Protein intake should rise from 0.8 to 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, and carbohydrate intake should increase from 130 to 175 grams daily. These adjustments support the developing fetus and maternal physiological changes.

Weight gain during gestation is a critical aspect of maternal health, occurring gradually and steadily at approximately 0.3 to 1 pound per week. This controlled weight gain supports fetal growth, maternal fat stores, and other physiological adaptations necessary for a healthy pregnancy. The distribution of weight gain includes the fetus, increased maternal fat, placenta, amniotic fluid, and expanded blood volume.

The total recommended weight gain during pregnancy varies based on the mother's initial Body Mass Index (BMI). Women with a lower BMI are advised to gain more weight, while those with a higher BMI should gain less. This tailored approach helps minimize pregnancy complications and promotes optimal birth weights. For example, underweight women (BMI < 18.5) are recommended to gain more weight compared to overweight (BMI 25–29.9) or obese women (BMI ≥ 30).

Understanding these guidelines emphasizes the importance of achieving a healthy weight and BMI before conception, as this can lead to better pregnancy outcomes. Proper gestational weight gain, aligned with individual BMI categories, supports both maternal and fetal health throughout pregnancy.