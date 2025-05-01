Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Osteoporosis Severe reduction in bone mineral density, resulting in fragile bones with increased risk of complex fractures, especially in older adults and postmenopausal women.

Osteopenia Intermediate stage of bone loss in adulthood, marked by decreased bone mass and increased spaces within trabecular bone.

Bone Mineral Density Measurement reflecting the amount of minerals, mainly calcium and phosphorus, present in bone tissue, indicating bone strength.

Cortical Bone Dense, mostly solid outer layer of bone providing structural support and protection, also known as compact bone.

Trabecular Bone Inner region of bone with a spongy appearance due to interconnected struts and spaces, crucial for metabolic activity and strength.

Bone Remodeling Continuous process where old bone is resorbed and new bone is formed, maintaining bone strength and mineral balance.