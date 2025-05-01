Skip to main content
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health definitions Flashcards

  • Osteoporosis
    Severe reduction in bone mineral density, resulting in fragile bones with increased risk of complex fractures, especially in older adults and postmenopausal women.
  • Osteopenia
    Intermediate stage of bone loss in adulthood, marked by decreased bone mass and increased spaces within trabecular bone.
  • Bone Mineral Density
    Measurement reflecting the amount of minerals, mainly calcium and phosphorus, present in bone tissue, indicating bone strength.
  • Cortical Bone
    Dense, mostly solid outer layer of bone providing structural support and protection, also known as compact bone.
  • Trabecular Bone
    Inner region of bone with a spongy appearance due to interconnected struts and spaces, crucial for metabolic activity and strength.
  • Bone Remodeling
    Continuous process where old bone is resorbed and new bone is formed, maintaining bone strength and mineral balance.
  • Osteoclast
    Type of bone cell responsible for dissolving and resorbing bone tissue during the remodeling process.
  • Osteoblast
    Type of bone cell that deposits new bone matrix, contributing to bone growth and repair.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    Crystalline mineral composed of calcium and phosphorus, forming the primary structural component of bone.
  • Estrogen
    Hormone whose decline after menopause increases risk of bone loss and osteoporosis in females.
  • Complex Fracture
    Type of bone break involving multiple fragments or locations, often harder to heal and more common in osteoporosis.
  • Resistance Exercise
    Physical activity, such as weight training, that applies healthy stress to bones, stimulating increased bone strength.
  • Hormone Replacement Therapy
    Medical treatment for postmenopausal women that can help reduce bone loss and lower osteoporosis risk.
  • Calcium
    Essential mineral required for bone formation and maintenance, playing a key role in bone mineral density.
  • Vitamin D
    Nutrient that enhances calcium absorption, supporting bone health and reducing osteoporosis risk.