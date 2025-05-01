Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health definitions Flashcards
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Osteoporosis
Severe reduction in bone mineral density, resulting in fragile bones with increased risk of complex fractures, especially in older adults and postmenopausal women.Osteopenia
Intermediate stage of bone loss in adulthood, marked by decreased bone mass and increased spaces within trabecular bone.Bone Mineral Density
Measurement reflecting the amount of minerals, mainly calcium and phosphorus, present in bone tissue, indicating bone strength.Cortical Bone
Dense, mostly solid outer layer of bone providing structural support and protection, also known as compact bone.Trabecular Bone
Inner region of bone with a spongy appearance due to interconnected struts and spaces, crucial for metabolic activity and strength.Bone Remodeling
Continuous process where old bone is resorbed and new bone is formed, maintaining bone strength and mineral balance.Osteoclast
Type of bone cell responsible for dissolving and resorbing bone tissue during the remodeling process.Osteoblast
Type of bone cell that deposits new bone matrix, contributing to bone growth and repair.Hydroxyapatite
Crystalline mineral composed of calcium and phosphorus, forming the primary structural component of bone.Estrogen
Hormone whose decline after menopause increases risk of bone loss and osteoporosis in females.Complex Fracture
Type of bone break involving multiple fragments or locations, often harder to heal and more common in osteoporosis.Resistance Exercise
Physical activity, such as weight training, that applies healthy stress to bones, stimulating increased bone strength.Hormone Replacement Therapy
Medical treatment for postmenopausal women that can help reduce bone loss and lower osteoporosis risk.Calcium
Essential mineral required for bone formation and maintenance, playing a key role in bone mineral density.Vitamin D
Nutrient that enhances calcium absorption, supporting bone health and reducing osteoporosis risk.