- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health: Videos & Practice Problems
Bone Health
Why does bone density typically decrease later in adulthood?
People typically eat less calcium and vitamin D as they age.
During remodeling, cells that deposit bone tend to be less active than those that remove bone as people age.
Bone remodeling naturally tends to remove more bone than it deposits and bone remodeling does not begin until growth is complete.
As we age, bone remodeling tends to replace cortical bone with trabecular bone, which is less dense.
What differentiates cortical bone from trabecular bone?
Cortical bone is located on the inside of bone, while trabecular bone is found on bone surface.
Trabecular bone is softer because it is filled with marrow (like a sponge), while cortical bone is more solid.
Cortical bone has less space within the bone, where trabecular bone is filled with small non-bony spaces.
Trabecular bone is denser and adds to the strength of the inside of bones, while cortical bone is a thin layer that adds little strength to the bone.
Osteoporosis
Which of the following is not a risk factor for osteoporosis?
A diet low in vitamin A.
Lack of physical activity.
Being female.
Being over 65 years of age.
How are osteopenia and osteoporosis related?
Osteopenia is the milder form of bone loss in adulthood that can progress to osteoporosis in old age.
Osteopenia is when there is an issue with the cortical bone tissue while osteoporosis is when there is an issue with the trabecular bone tissue.
Osteopenia is a disorder related to phosphorous consumption while osteoporosis is a disorder related to calcium consumption.
Osteopenia is a disorder of collagen while osteoporosis is a disorder of hydroxyapatite.