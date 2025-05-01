Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health quiz Flashcards
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health quiz
What is osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by decreased bone mineral density, leading to fragile bones and an increased risk of fractures.What is the difference between cortical bone and trabecular bone?
Cortical bone is the dense, solid outer layer of bone, while trabecular bone is the inner, spongy bone with many spaces filled with marrow.What is bone remodeling?
Bone remodeling is the process by which old bone is dissolved or reabsorbed and new bone is built or deposited.Which cells are responsible for dissolving bone during remodeling?
Osteoclasts are the cells that dissolve bone during the remodeling process.Which cells deposit new bone during bone remodeling?
Osteoblasts are the cells that deposit new bone during the remodeling process.At what age does bone deposition typically outpace bone resorption?
From childhood into your thirties, bone deposition by osteoblasts typically outpaces bone resorption by osteoclasts.What happens to bone density after your thirties?
After your thirties, especially in old age and in females, bone resorption tends to outpace bone deposition, leading to decreased bone density.What is osteopenia?
Osteopenia is a condition defined by a loss of bone mass in adulthood, which often precedes osteoporosis.What percentage of Americans over age 50 have osteopenia?
Almost 50% of Americans over age 50 have osteopenia.What percentage of Americans over age 50 have osteoporosis?
About 18% of Americans over age 50 have osteoporosis.Why are postmenopausal women at higher risk for osteoporosis?
Postmenopausal women are at higher risk due to low estrogen levels, which increase bone loss.What are some risk factors for osteoporosis?
Risk factors include age, low calcium and vitamin D intake, female sex, and a sedentary lifestyle.How does exercise help prevent osteoporosis?
Exercise, especially resistance or weight training, provides healthy stress to bones, signaling them to grow back stronger.Why is a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D especially important early in life?
A diet rich in calcium and vitamin D during childhood helps build up bone mass, providing a better starting point for bone health in old age.What are some treatments for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women?
Treatments include hormone replacement therapy and certain medications that help with bone remineralization.