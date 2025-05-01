Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is osteoporosis? Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by decreased bone mineral density, leading to fragile bones and an increased risk of fractures.

What is the difference between cortical bone and trabecular bone? Cortical bone is the dense, solid outer layer of bone, while trabecular bone is the inner, spongy bone with many spaces filled with marrow.

What is bone remodeling? Bone remodeling is the process by which old bone is dissolved or reabsorbed and new bone is built or deposited.

Which cells are responsible for dissolving bone during remodeling? Osteoclasts are the cells that dissolve bone during the remodeling process.

Which cells deposit new bone during bone remodeling? Osteoblasts are the cells that deposit new bone during the remodeling process.

At what age does bone deposition typically outpace bone resorption? From childhood into your thirties, bone deposition by osteoblasts typically outpaces bone resorption by osteoclasts.