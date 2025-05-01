Other Trace Minerals definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Zinc A trace mineral serving as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, crucial for gene regulation, protein structure, and immune support.

Cofactor A non-protein component required by enzymes to function, often a mineral like zinc, selenium, or manganese.

Gene Expression The process by which information from DNA is regulated, often influenced by minerals such as zinc for proper development.

Phytates Plant compounds found in whole grains and unleavened bread that can bind minerals and inhibit their absorption.

Leavened Bread Bread made with yeast, which breaks down phytates, improving mineral absorption such as zinc.

Selenium A trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant defense, and immune function, with soil-dependent availability.