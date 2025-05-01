Skip to main content
Other Trace Minerals definitions Flashcards

Other Trace Minerals definitions
  • Zinc
    A trace mineral serving as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, crucial for gene regulation, protein structure, and immune support.
  • Cofactor
    A non-protein component required by enzymes to function, often a mineral like zinc, selenium, or manganese.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which information from DNA is regulated, often influenced by minerals such as zinc for proper development.
  • Phytates
    Plant compounds found in whole grains and unleavened bread that can bind minerals and inhibit their absorption.
  • Leavened Bread
    Bread made with yeast, which breaks down phytates, improving mineral absorption such as zinc.
  • Selenium
    A trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant defense, and immune function, with soil-dependent availability.
  • Thyroid Hormone
    A hormone requiring selenium and iodine for synthesis, vital for metabolism and growth regulation.
  • Antioxidant Activity
    A protective cellular process involving minerals like selenium to neutralize harmful free radicals.
  • Keishan Disease
    A heart disorder linked to selenium deficiency, historically observed in regions with low soil selenium.
  • Manganese
    A trace mineral acting as an enzyme cofactor, especially in metabolic processes, found in nuts, grains, and mollusks.
  • Chromium
    A trace mineral that enhances insulin function, supporting glucose regulation, with deficiencies rare outside clinical settings.
  • Molybdenum
    A trace mineral serving as a cofactor for enzymes involved in sulfur amino acid metabolism, present in beans, grains, and dairy.
  • Selenosis
    A toxic condition from excessive selenium intake, marked by symptoms like brittle nails, hair loss, and liver damage.
  • Non Heme Iron
    A form of dietary iron from plant sources that competes with zinc for absorption in the digestive tract.
  • Toxicity
    A harmful state caused by excessive intake of trace minerals, often due to over-supplementation rather than diet.