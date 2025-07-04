Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Other Trace Minerals: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Zinc (Zn)
Video duration:3m
2
Problem
Which of the following is a good source of zinc?
A
Unleavened bread.
B
Oysters.
C
Citrus fruits.
D
Cantaloupe.
3
concept
Selenium (Se)
Video duration:2m
4
Problem
Which of the following statements best describes why selenium levels vary in different foods?
A
Virtually all plant foods are high in selenium, while animal products are not.
B
Areas with greater rain fall will have crops with less selenium.
C
Some geographic areas are naturally low in selenium, while others are high in selenium.
D
Fertilizers often contain selenium, so fertilized crops will be higher in selenium.
5
concept
Manganese (Mn), Chromium (Cr), & Molybdenum (Mo)
Video duration:3m
6
Problem
Which trace mineral enhances insulin function?
A
Selenium.
B
Chromium.
C
Molybdenum.
D
Manganese.