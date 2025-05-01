Other Trace Minerals quiz Flashcards
Other Trace Minerals quiz
What is the primary role of zinc in the body?
Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, playing roles in metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.What is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for zinc in adults?
The RDA for zinc in adults is 8-11 mg per day.Name two good dietary sources of zinc.
Fish and meat are particularly good sources of zinc, with oysters being the best source.How do phytates in unleavened bread affect zinc absorption?
Phytates in unleavened bread bind zinc and reduce its absorption, potentially leading to deficiency.What are some symptoms of zinc deficiency?
Symptoms include growth delays, delayed sexual maturation, reduced appetite, and increased susceptibility to infection.What can excessive zinc supplementation cause?
Excessive zinc can cause gastrointestinal upset, headaches, weakened immune function, and interfere with iron absorption.What is the main function of selenium in the body?
Selenium is a cofactor for enzymes, important for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant activity, and immune function.What is the RDA for selenium in adults?
The RDA for selenium in adults is 55 micrograms per day.Why does selenium content in food vary by region?
Selenium content depends on the amount present in the soil where the food is grown or raised.What is selenosis and what causes it?
Selenosis is selenium toxicity, caused by excessive intake, often from over-supplementation.What is the main function of manganese in the body?
Manganese acts as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in metabolism.What is the RDA for manganese in adults?
The recommended intake for manganese is 1.8-2.3 mg per day.What is the primary function of chromium in the body?
Chromium enhances insulin function, helping regulate glucose metabolism.What is the main dietary source of molybdenum?
Molybdenum is found in milk, dairy products, beans, whole grains, and nuts.What is a unique function of molybdenum in the body?
Molybdenum is a cofactor for enzymes involved in the metabolism of sulfur-containing amino acids.