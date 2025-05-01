Other Trace Minerals quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary role of zinc in the body? Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, playing roles in metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.

What is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for zinc in adults? The RDA for zinc in adults is 8-11 mg per day.

Name two good dietary sources of zinc. Fish and meat are particularly good sources of zinc, with oysters being the best source.

How do phytates in unleavened bread affect zinc absorption? Phytates in unleavened bread bind zinc and reduce its absorption, potentially leading to deficiency.

What are some symptoms of zinc deficiency? Symptoms include growth delays, delayed sexual maturation, reduced appetite, and increased susceptibility to infection.

What can excessive zinc supplementation cause? Excessive zinc can cause gastrointestinal upset, headaches, weakened immune function, and interfere with iron absorption.