Other Trace Minerals quiz Flashcards

Other Trace Minerals quiz

Other Trace Minerals quiz
  • What is the primary role of zinc in the body?
    Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, playing roles in metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.
  • What is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for zinc in adults?
    The RDA for zinc in adults is 8-11 mg per day.
  • Name two good dietary sources of zinc.
    Fish and meat are particularly good sources of zinc, with oysters being the best source.
  • How do phytates in unleavened bread affect zinc absorption?
    Phytates in unleavened bread bind zinc and reduce its absorption, potentially leading to deficiency.
  • What are some symptoms of zinc deficiency?
    Symptoms include growth delays, delayed sexual maturation, reduced appetite, and increased susceptibility to infection.
  • What can excessive zinc supplementation cause?
    Excessive zinc can cause gastrointestinal upset, headaches, weakened immune function, and interfere with iron absorption.
  • What is the main function of selenium in the body?
    Selenium is a cofactor for enzymes, important for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant activity, and immune function.
  • What is the RDA for selenium in adults?
    The RDA for selenium in adults is 55 micrograms per day.
  • Why does selenium content in food vary by region?
    Selenium content depends on the amount present in the soil where the food is grown or raised.
  • What is selenosis and what causes it?
    Selenosis is selenium toxicity, caused by excessive intake, often from over-supplementation.
  • What is the main function of manganese in the body?
    Manganese acts as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in metabolism.
  • What is the RDA for manganese in adults?
    The recommended intake for manganese is 1.8-2.3 mg per day.
  • What is the primary function of chromium in the body?
    Chromium enhances insulin function, helping regulate glucose metabolism.
  • What is the main dietary source of molybdenum?
    Molybdenum is found in milk, dairy products, beans, whole grains, and nuts.
  • What is a unique function of molybdenum in the body?
    Molybdenum is a cofactor for enzymes involved in the metabolism of sulfur-containing amino acids.