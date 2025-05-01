Overview of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Overview of the Digestive System quiz
  • What are the two main groups of organs in the digestive system?
    The two main groups are the organs of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and the accessory organs.
  • What is another name for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract?
    The GI tract is also called the alimentary canal.
  • How long is the gastrointestinal tract in an adult human?
    The GI tract is about 30 feet long.
  • What is the primary function of the mouth in digestion?
    The mouth is where food and water enter the digestive system, starting the process of ingestion.
  • What is peristalsis and what is its role in digestion?
    Peristalsis is a muscular wave that pushes food through the digestive tract, moving it from the mouth to the anus.
  • What is the main function of the stomach in digestion?
    The stomach stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules, both mechanically and chemically.
  • Where does most nutrient absorption occur in the digestive system?
    Most nutrient absorption occurs in the small intestine.
  • What is the primary function of the large intestine?
    The large intestine reabsorbs water and eliminates waste as feces.
  • What is the role of sphincters in the digestive tract?
    Sphincters are circular muscles that separate organs and keep food moving in one direction through the tract.
  • Name three accessory organs of the digestive system and one function of each.
    The liver produces bile, the gallbladder stores bile, and the pancreas produces digestive enzymes.
  • What is the function of bile in digestion?
    Bile, produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, helps digest fats.
  • What are the three main digestive enzymes and what do they break down?
    Amylase breaks down carbohydrates, lipase breaks down fats, and protease breaks down proteins.
  • What is mechanical digestion and where does it occur?
    Mechanical digestion is the physical breakdown of food, occurring in the mouth (chewing) and stomach (churning).
  • What is chemical digestion and what does it involve?
    Chemical digestion uses acids and enzymes to break food into absorbable molecules.
  • What is defecation in the context of the digestive system?
    Defecation is the elimination of waste products as feces through the large intestine.