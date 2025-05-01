Overview of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards
Overview of the Digestive System quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What are the two main groups of organs in the digestive system?
The two main groups are the organs of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and the accessory organs.What is another name for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract?
The GI tract is also called the alimentary canal.How long is the gastrointestinal tract in an adult human?
The GI tract is about 30 feet long.What is the primary function of the mouth in digestion?
The mouth is where food and water enter the digestive system, starting the process of ingestion.What is peristalsis and what is its role in digestion?
Peristalsis is a muscular wave that pushes food through the digestive tract, moving it from the mouth to the anus.What is the main function of the stomach in digestion?
The stomach stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules, both mechanically and chemically.Where does most nutrient absorption occur in the digestive system?
Most nutrient absorption occurs in the small intestine.What is the primary function of the large intestine?
The large intestine reabsorbs water and eliminates waste as feces.What is the role of sphincters in the digestive tract?
Sphincters are circular muscles that separate organs and keep food moving in one direction through the tract.Name three accessory organs of the digestive system and one function of each.
The liver produces bile, the gallbladder stores bile, and the pancreas produces digestive enzymes.What is the function of bile in digestion?
Bile, produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, helps digest fats.What are the three main digestive enzymes and what do they break down?
Amylase breaks down carbohydrates, lipase breaks down fats, and protease breaks down proteins.What is mechanical digestion and where does it occur?
Mechanical digestion is the physical breakdown of food, occurring in the mouth (chewing) and stomach (churning).What is chemical digestion and what does it involve?
Chemical digestion uses acids and enzymes to break food into absorbable molecules.What is defecation in the context of the digestive system?
Defecation is the elimination of waste products as feces through the large intestine.