Overview of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards

What are the two main groups of organs in the digestive system? The two main groups are the organs of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and the accessory organs.

What is another name for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract? The GI tract is also called the alimentary canal.

How long is the gastrointestinal tract in an adult human? The GI tract is about 30 feet long.

What is the primary function of the mouth in digestion? The mouth is where food and water enter the digestive system, starting the process of ingestion.

What is peristalsis and what is its role in digestion? Peristalsis is a muscular wave that pushes food through the digestive tract, moving it from the mouth to the anus.

What is the main function of the stomach in digestion? The stomach stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules, both mechanically and chemically.