The digestive system is a complex network of organs that work together to break down food and absorb nutrients. It can be divided into two main categories: the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and the accessory organs. The GI tract, also known as the alimentary canal, is a 30-foot long muscular tube that extends from the mouth to the anus, allowing food to pass through its various sections.

The journey begins in the mouth, where food and water enter the digestive system. From the mouth, food travels down the esophagus, a tube that connects to the stomach. The stomach serves as a muscular bag that stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules, preparing it for further digestion. This process is crucial, as whole foods like a cheeseburger must be transformed into smaller components that enzymes can act upon.

Next, the food moves into the small intestine, which is essential for digestion and nutrient absorption. Despite its name, the small intestine is long and takes up a significant portion of the digestive tract. It is here that the majority of digestion occurs, breaking down food molecules and allowing nutrients to enter the bloodstream.

Following the small intestine, the food enters the large intestine, which plays a vital role in absorbing water. As the digestive system processes food, it introduces water into the tract, and the large intestine reabsorbs this water, preventing dehydration. Any remaining waste that is not absorbed is eliminated from the body as feces.

Throughout the GI tract, sphincters—circular muscles that act as valves—regulate the flow of food from one organ to the next, ensuring that the contents move in one direction and preventing backflow.

In addition to the GI tract, the digestive system includes several accessory organs that aid in digestion but are not part of the food passageway. The teeth and tongue are crucial for mechanically breaking down food, while salivary glands produce saliva, which moistens food and contains enzymes that initiate digestion.

The liver, the largest internal organ, has multiple functions, including the production of bile, which is essential for fat digestion. It also processes and stores nutrients absorbed from the intestines. The gallbladder, a small pouch located beneath the liver, stores bile until it is needed in the small intestine. Lastly, the pancreas, located behind the stomach, produces digestive enzymes and fluids that are released into the small intestine to assist in breaking down food.

Understanding the structure and function of these organs provides a foundational knowledge of how the digestive system operates, setting the stage for a more detailed exploration of each organ's specific roles in digestion.